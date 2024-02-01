Supplier Quality Engineer
Plejd is an awesome fast-growing Swedish tech company that develops products and services for smart lighting and home automation.
We are an in-house full-stack company that has a great mix of people involved in production, automation, hardware, embedded, app and cloud/backend development.
The role
In general, the work will revolve around establishing quality processes at suppliers during development, handling issues/leading improvments at suppliers with products on the market, and taking responsibility for the quality of Plejd's in-house production process.
In this role you will
Work with suppliers and our own in-house production team to verify the quality of parts and processes for new products in development.
Work closely with suppliers to make improvements and address issues related to products already on the market.
Collaborate with our in-house production teams to control the quality of products produced in-house, address issues that arise, and make systemic improvements.
Occasionally travel to suppliers both domestically and abroad to discuss issues, improvements, and complete audits.
Investigate issues and test products and processes as needed.
Contribute to discussions on improvements to Plejd's development and aftermarket processes as they relate to supplier quality.
What we are looking for
We are looking for someone who lives for implementing structure, has a passion for ensuring quality in both processes and products, and is great at noticing details that others miss.
To be considered, you must have
• 2-10 years experience in Quality
• 2-10 years experience working with suppliers
• At least business level English and Swedish in both speech and writing
• University degree in engineering, quality, math, science, or similar field
• You need to want to work in a dynamic, hands-on environment where no two days are the same.
And experience with Arena and EMS production are huge bonuses!
Some travel will be necessary but will be less than 20%.
If you meet these requirements, send in your application!
Selection is ongoing and the position will be filled when we find the best match for the role.
In this recruitment process, tests are applied early to make a more objective selection.
