2024-08-30
En hungarian company in Malmö looking for ladys with own car who wants a part-time job, and can also clean luxury homes, or for any required quality cleaningswork in private houses in Malmö, Lund, and them surroundings. Our expectation of the candidate is to have practice in this type of work, and we could to work together for a long time, not just a few month.
The working language is English/Swedish.
If you want to apply for the job please write about yourself!
Please, don't forget send a photo!hr@vivapartners.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-29
