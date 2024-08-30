städerska

En hungarian company in Malmö looking for ladys with own car who wants a part-time job, and can also clean luxury homes, or for any required quality cleaningswork in private houses in Malmö, Lund, and them surroundings. Our expectation of the candidate is to have practice in this type of work, and we could to work together for a long time, not just a few month.
The working language is English/Swedish.
If you want to apply for the job please write about yourself!
Please, don't forget send a photo!
hr@vivapartners.se
Viva Partners Sverige AB
www.brilantservice.se

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-29
E-post: hr@vivapartners.se

Arbetsgivare
Viva Partners Sverige AB (org.nr 559096-1115)
Segeparksgatan 18 Lgh 1501 (visa karta)
212 50  MALMÖ

Jobbnummer
8871034

