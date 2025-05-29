Senior Technical Architect
2025-05-29
Job Summary:
We are seeking a highly experienced and results-driven Senior Oracle PL/SQL & .NET Developer with over 10 years of hands-on experience in designing, developing, and optimizing enterprise-level applications. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in performance tuning, database optimization, and full-stack .NET development. This role requires a deep understanding of Oracle databases, PL/SQL programming, and .NET technologies, with a focus on improving system performance and scalability.
Key Responsibilities:
Conduct in-depth performance analysis of existing systems to identify bottlenecks and propose optimization strategies.
Design and execute performance testing plans to evaluate system behavior under various load conditions.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams (development, operations, architecture) to implement performance enhancements.
Optimize SQL queries, indexes, and data models to improve database efficiency and reduce latency.
Implement caching and data partitioning strategies to enhance system scalability and responsiveness.
Profile and analyze application code to identify and resolve performance issues.
Develop and maintain complex PL/SQL programs, stored procedures, triggers, and packages.
Design and develop .NET applications using ASP.NET, C#, ADO.NET, Web API, and front-end technologies.
Ensure high-quality code through best practices in exception handling, logging, and reusable component design.
Manage and maintain database schemas, objects, and data integrity.
Provide technical support, troubleshooting, and root cause analysis for production issues.
Participate in Agile development processes and contribute to MVP architecture design.
Required Skills & Qualifications:
10+ years of experience in Oracle SQL, PL/SQL, and .NET development.
Expertise in Oracle 10g/11g/12c, relational databases, and data modeling.
Strong command of ASP.NET, C#, ADO.NET, Web API, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, JQuery, JSON, and XML.
Solid understanding of OOP, design patterns, data structures, and algorithms.
Experience with performance tuning, query optimization, and handling large datasets.
Proficiency in writing efficiently stored procedures, functions, and packages.
Familiarity with Agile methodologies and MVP architecture.
Experience with Windows Server management and IIS hosting.
Strong troubleshooting and debugging skills across both .NET and PL/SQL environments.
Knowledge of XML/JSON data processing and Oracle Forms is a plus.
Preferred Attributes:
Self-motivated and proactive with strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Excellent communication and collaboration abilities.
Flexible and adaptable to work independently or as part of a team. Så ansöker du
