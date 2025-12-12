Senior Technical Architect
About the Role
HCLTech is looking for a seasoned Senior Technical Architect to lead a large-scale S/4HANA transformation program. This is a strategic role requires deep technical expertise, strong leadership, and the ability to drive complex migration and integration initiatives, including RISE with SAP and Azure-based infrastructure.
Key Responsibilities
Proven experience in S/4HANA implementations and migrations.
Deep knowledge of SAP Basis/Infrastructure, RISE with SAP, ABAP Clean core concepts, Integration (SAP CPI, AEM), SAP Security (IAG,BTP Security).
Define and own the technical architecture for the S/4HANA transformation program.
Ensure alignment with enterprise architecture standards and business objectives.
Experience in multi-country rollouts and complex landscapes.
Develop integration architecture for SAP and non-SAP systems using SAP BTP,SAP CPI, AEM,EM.
Ensure seamless connectivity with third-party applications and cloud platforms.
Implement robust security and compliance measures across the SAP landscape.
Drive AI adoption using SAP native tools such as Joule/Copilot.
Plan and perform analysis for future SAP release upgrades on S/4HANA and other SAP components
Collaborate with business leaders, functional teams, and external partners.
Provide technical guidance and mentorship to project teams.
Drive adoption of SAP best practices, Fiori UX, and intelligent technologies.
Stay updated on SAP roadmap and emerging technologies.
Experience managing large-scale SAP transformation programs.
Strong project management and stakeholder engagement skills.
Educational Qualification
Bachelor's degree in any Engineering stream, Information Technology, or related field
