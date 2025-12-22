Workplace Site Manager
Ramboll Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-12-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ramboll Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Uppsala
, Eskilstuna
, Nyköping
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Do you want to gain insights from a global company? Are you structured and want to contribute to company development in a changing environment?
If this sounds like you, or you're curious to learn more, then this role could be the perfect opportunity. Join our Workplace team as our new Site Manager and work with us to close the gap to a sustainable future.
Exciting Career Opportunity: Site Manager
Are you ready to take on a central role in enhancing workplace experiences and delivering exceptional service? As a Site Manager at Ramboll, you will be at the forefront of ensuring top-tier workplace services throughout your country. This dynamic role is your chance to shine and drive service delivery excellence, creating a best-in-class environment for Ramboll staff.
In this role, you will work closely with Country Workplace Manager, external service providers, and the wider Workplace function, fostering strong collaboration and teamwork. Your efforts will make an impactful difference, elevating the overall workplace experience and supporting our mission of excellence.
Join us and be a key player in transforming our workplace for the better!
Key Responsibilities:
Ramboll Customer Site Survey Action Plans
Enhance Service & Experience: Develop detailed action plans based on survey results to elevate the service and experience for our staff.
Office Relocation Projects
Assist in Relocations: Provide critical support in local office relocation projects, ensuring a seamless transition.
Incident Reporting System Management
Oversee Workflows: Monitor and manage the incident reporting system, ensuring smooth operations and prompt resolutions for "Happy Signals."
Support Escalations: Provide third-line support for escalations to guarantee effective and timely problem-solving.
Supplier & Landlord Relations: Facilitate excellent communication and coordination with suppliers and manage landlord responsibilities.
Energy Management
Optimize Energy Usage: Implement strategies to enhance energy efficiency within the workplace.
Car Fleet Management
Coordinate with Suppliers: Manage the car fleet in collaboration with external suppliers for optimal operations.
ID-Card & Access Control Management
Regulate Access: Oversee the issuance and management of ID cards and access controls for our facilities.
Fire Inspection Follow-up
Ensure Compliance: Administer the follow-up actions from fire inspections conducted by external suppliers to maintain safety standards.
Invoice Processing
Efficient Management: Handle the invoice process with precision and accuracy.
Workplace Information & Communication
Inform & Engage: Provide vital workplace information and communication to employees, leveraging platforms such as the intranet to keep everyone informed and connected.
Your new team
You will be part of Ramboll Global Workplace. Our focus is to deliver excellent service for our colleagues and develop the workplace and office environment. The team is based in Stockholm but include employees all over the world.
About you
From the moment you start at Ramboll, we will support your personal and professional development so that you can continue to grow with the company. Whilst we look forward to supporting your continued learning and development, for this role we have identified some qualifications, skills, and capabilities that will set you up for success. These include:
A proactive approach, where you manage and prioritize task
Positive with at least 3 years relevant experience working with service contracts
Solid communication and interpersonal skills
Ability to build relationships at all levels of the organization and strong stakeholder management
Excellent in both written and verbal communication and the ability to collaborate effectively with both internal and external stakeholders.
Good communication skills in Swedish and English.
What we can offer you
Investment in your development
Leaders you can count on, guided by our Leadership Principles
Be valued for the unique person you are
Never be short of inspiration from colleagues, clients, and projects
The long-term thinking of a foundation-owned company
Work at the heart of sustainable change
Ramboll is a global architecture, engineering, and consultancy company. We believe that the purpose of sustainable change is to create a thriving world for both nature and people. So, that's where we start - and how we work. At Ramboll, our core strength is our people, and our history is rooted in a clear vision of how a responsible company should act. Being open and curious is a cornerstone of our culture. We embrace an inclusive mindset that looks for fresh, diverse, and innovative perspectives. We respect, embrace, and invite diversity in all forms to actively cultivate an environment where everyone can flourish and realise their full potential.
Ready to join us?
Please submit your application. Be sure to include all relevant documents including your CV, cover letter, etc.
Deadline: 14th of January 2026.
Thank you for taking the time to apply! We look forward to receiving your application.
About Ramboll
Founded in Denmark, Ramboll is a foundation-owned people company. We have more than 18,000 experts working across our global operations in 35 countries. Our experts are leaders in their fields, developing and delivering innovative solutions in diverse markets including Buildings, Transport, Planning & Urban Design, Water, Environment & Health, Energy, and Management Consulting. We invite you to contribute to a more sustainable future working in an open, collaborative, and empowering company. Combining local experience with global knowledge, we together shape the societies of tomorrow.
Equality, diversity, and inclusion is at the heart of what we do
We believe in the strength of diversity and know that unique experiences and perspectives are vital for creating truly sustainable societies. Therefore, we are committed to providing an inclusive and supportive work environment where everyone can flourish and reach their potential. We welcome applications from candidates of all backgrounds and encourage you to contact our recruitment team to discuss any accommodations you need during the application process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ramboll Sweden AB
(org.nr 556133-0506)
Krukmakargatan 21 (visa karta
)
104 62 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ramboll Sverige AB, Stockholm Jobbnummer
9660448