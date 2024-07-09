Welding Coordinator (IWE)
Alstom Transport AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Västerås
2024-07-09
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alstom Transport AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
Req ID: 456503
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 74,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Welding Coordinator (IWE) in Västerås we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your IWE expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll report to Lars Devero (ALM Engineering Manager Nordics, located in Västerås), and work alongside collaborative and humble teammates. ALM is an abbreviation of Asset Life Management, which in short mean life extension of rail vehicles. The life extension can be of technical characteristics where technical systems are upgraded or exchanged, it can also be of customer experience characteristics, where the interior of the rail vehicle is modernized.
You'll contribute by coordinating the welding work in our business area crash-repairs in the majority of the rail vehicle types running in the Nordics. Day-to-day, you'll work closely with teams across the business (all the way from bid management to production and verification of repaired rail vehicles), technical investigations and much more.
You'll specifically take care of the welding coordination in crash-repairs of rail vehicles, but also grow in areas which you are interested in and suit the company needs.
We'll look to you for
Review the needed requirements in welding projects, such as, check the product standard to be used, together with any supplementary requirements
Perform technical reviews, based on materials specifications, welded joint properties and location, define quality and acceptance requirements for welds, analyze accessibility of the welds' location and sequence for inspection and non-destructive testing
Check the suitability, identification, safety, handling, verification, validation and maintenance of welding and associated equipment
Check the compatibility, delivery conditions, supplementary requirements, storage and handling of welding consumables
Inspect the validity of welders' and welding operators' qualifications, suitability of welding procedure specifications, identity of the parent material and welding consumables, joint preparations and suitability of working conditions before welding
Inspect the essential welding parameters, preheating/interpass temperature, correct use of welding consumables, control of distortion and perform intermediary examinations
Check validity of welders' and welding operators' qualifications, suitability of welding procedure specifications, identity of the parent material and welding consumables, joint preparations and suitability of working conditions before welding
Perform visual inspection, usage of non-destructive and destructing tests, inspect the form, shape, tolerance and dimensions of the construction as well as the results of post operations
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Degree in International Welding Engineer (IWE)
Experience or understanding of 3D CAD design (Solidworks, Catia V5 or equivalent)
Structured mindset
Communicative
Both theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience of welding of rail vehicles or other automotive vehicles
Knowledge of valid European and Swedish's norms, standards and legislation for rail vehicles and railway
Fluent in English
Swedish level C2 according to Folkuniversitetet (see further below)
Most of our customers are Swedish and part of the engineering work is to both talk to customers and different functions within Altom. Being able to communicate in Swedish will be required to be fully operational in the role, thus. However, Your Swedish does not need to be fluent today, but to cope with the role you need to have come a long way. You need to be willing to continue developing your Swedish. See further information at www.folkuniversitetet.se/mer-om-sprak/vilken-niva-ska-jag-valja/.
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career, free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful and humble colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognizes your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Please note that during the holiday period we are reviewing all applications for this role as they come we will get in touch with you in the last week of August. That is also when we will start taking further steps in the recruitment process.
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 70+ countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094) Arbetsplats
Alstom Transport Jobbnummer
8794289