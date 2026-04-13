Web Manager & Technical SEO Specialist
Apsis International AB / Journalistjobb / Malmö Visa alla journalistjobb i Malmö
2026-04-13
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
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, Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Web Manager & Technical SEO Specialist
This role can be based in Utrecht, Netherlands or Malmö, Sweden
Competitive salary + bonus
International team | Hybrid working | Learning & career growth
Build what's next with us
efficy Group is the European home for Tribe, Apsis, and efficy CRM. For years, our brands have earned trust across European markets by building systems that are sovereign, compliant, and now AI-native. Today, we're bringing that story together under one roof, as your European partner for AI-powered CRM.
We help organisations turn customer data into autonomous action, structuring systems, orchestrating workflows, and building relationships that scale with AI. Over 300,000 users across 63 countries rely on us to grow smarter, move faster, and build lasting business relationships.
Job Overview
We're growing the Tribe marketing team and looking for a Web Manager & Technical SEO Specialist based in Utrecht to take full ownership of the Tribe website.
You'll be the internal expert keeping the site fast, healthy, and visible, including in AI-generated search results. Sitting at the intersection of technical performance, content structure, and organic growth, your work will directly shape how Tribe is found and experienced online. Your team can't wait to welcome you!
What's in it for you?
Clear ownership of a business-critical website in a fast-growing European tech company
A front-row seat to where search is heading, including GEO and AI-native discovery
Career growth opportunities and internal mobility
Modern offices in 11 European locations
Fun team events & continuous learning
Competitive salary with bonus system
Hybrid working policy
What you'll be doing
Own the overall technical health of the Tribe website: performance, crawlability, indexation, and uptime
Act as the internal point of contact for the external web agency, briefing, reviewing, and signing off on structural changes and new templates
Run regular technical SEO audits and turn findings into clear, prioritised actions
Manage on-page SEO across markets: metadata, schema markup, internal linking, and crawl budget
Optimise content and site structure for visibility in AI-generated summaries from tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity
Lead the production of new landing pages, owning QA and ensuring SEO best practices are built in from the start
Own website tracking and analytics via GA4 and GTM, and report on organic performance
Who you are
3 to 5 years of experience in technical SEO, web management, or a closely related role, ideally in a B2B or SaaS environment
Solid grasp of technical SEO fundamentals: Core Web Vitals, crawl architecture, schema markup, and hreflang for multi-market sites
Comfortable managing a CMS (WordPress or similar) and coordinating with external development teams
Familiar with GEO and AEO concepts, and genuinely curious about how AI search is reshaping organic visibility
Analytical by nature, able to translate data from GA4, Search Console, and SEO tools into clear priorities
Organised, proactive, and ownership-oriented: you spot issues before they're flagged and follow through
Excellent command of English
Ready to succeed and make an impact with us? Apply today - we can't wait to meet you! Please submit your application in English.
efficy is a people-first employer, committed to providing equal opportunities for all candidates. We take pride in the diversity of our team and welcome you - exactly as you are. This includes your gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, age, or disability status.
Disclaimer
efficy does not accept unsolicited assistance from search firms for this employment opportunity. Please refrain from making phone calls or sending emails. All résumés submitted by search firms to any efficy employee without a valid written search agreement will be considered the sole property of efficy. No fees will be paid if a candidate is hired as a result of an unsolicited referral. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7554040-1943890". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Apsis International AB
(org.nr 556615-5437), https://jobs.efficy.com
Nordenskiöldsgatan 8, floor 2 (visa karta
)
211 19 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
efficy Group Jobbnummer
9851912