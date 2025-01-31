Warehouse Operative - Osteotec
Logent AB / Lagerjobb / Malmö Visa alla lagerjobb i Malmö
2025-01-31
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Logent AB i Malmö
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a person with strong interest and knowledge in logistics and flows, and would you like to be part of a unique and exciting company in the medical device sector? Logent AB is now recruiting a Warehouse Operative for Osteotec in Malmö which is an international company making people lives better.
Logent is now looking for a skilled and detail-oriented Warehouse Operative to join Osteotec's operations team, where you'll play a crucial role in ensuring and maintaining logistics excellence at their site in southern Sweden.
About the Role:
As Osteotec's new Warehouse Operative, you'll be at the heart of their operations, managing vital logistic flows and ensuring seamless warehouse activities. You will have direct responsibility for fulfilling orders, checking loan kits and managing in- and outbound goods. The role combines hands-on operations as well ensure high quality and overall efficiency throughout the processes. You will also perform stock audits in order to ensure the warehouse is running in an orderly fashion.
Key Responsibilities
Operations Management:
Drive efficient warehouse operations through ERP system management
Lead end-to-end medical kit logistics, from assembly to hospital dispatch
Ensure quality control through meticulous inspection and documentation
Optimise processes to reduce waste and enhance productivity
Customer & Team Support:
Partner with sales teams to ensure smooth surgery case management
Provide exceptional customer service support
Collaborate with leadership on strategic initiatives
Engage in cross-departmental projects (Customer Service, Quality Assurance, Sales, Finance)
Professional Development:
Gain expertise through ongoing product training
Develop cross-functional skills across various departments
Contribute to continuous improvement initiatives
Build valuable experience in medical device logistics
This role offers opportunities to grow within medical logistics while making a direct impact on healthcare delivery. You'll be part of a dynamic team where your contributions directly support Osteotec's future success.
We believe you have some of the following qualifications:
Experience in medical device industry handling sterile/non-sterile implantable devices
Strong communication and problem-solving abilities
Track record of process improvement and team engagement
Proven organisational skills with attention to detail
Advanced computer literacy in Microsoft Office suite and Power BI
Self-motivated with ability to work both independently and in teams
Experience in administrative environments with high-quality standards
Experience in continuous improvement initiatives
As the ideal candidate you are:
The ideal candidate will be proactive, detail-oriented, and passionate about maintaining high standards in medical device handling. You should be comfortable managing multiple priorities while maintaining unwavering attention to quality and safety protocols.
Join our team and be part of ensuring healthcare providers have the equipment they need, when they need it.
Application:
Selection is made on an ongoing basis and the positions may be filled before the final application date. We place great emphasis on your personal qualities, commitment, and suitability.
If you have questions about the position or the process, you are welcome to contact Thérèse Grivérus, therese.griverus@logent.se
. We do not process applications via email due to GDPR. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Logent AB
(org.nr 556634-4429), http://www.logent.se Arbetsplats
Logent Kontakt
Thérèse Grivérus therese.griverus@logent.se 073-7234802 Jobbnummer
9139443