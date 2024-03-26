Vindkraftstekniker
Vindkraftstekniker

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy AB / Elektrikerjobb / Härnösand
2024-03-26
, Mark
, Kramfors
, Timrå
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy AB i Härnösand
, Timrå
, Sundsvall
, Sollefteå
, Örnsköldsvik
eller i hela Sverige
Siemens Gamesa has a vision for renewable energy: we believe in the power of nature and technology. Help us to be ready to face the energy challenges of tomorrow and make a green footprint and join the team in creating a better future for us on our planet.
We focus on hiring the best people, wherever they may be in the world. We pride ourselves on the flexibility we offer to our employees and are committed to building a workforce that can grow with the company. Siemens Gamesa is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
In our culture of trust, we focus on empowerment, diversity, and continuous learning. Valuing our people is what makes us one global team, with our colleagues and safety at the heart of our organization.
We are now recruiting Service technicians to Härnösand, Sweden. We are looking for a candidate who is open minded and would appreciate to work on different types of wind turbine platforms and different sites.
You will work mainly with the following:
• Performs mainly pre-defined, technical tasks (for example, basic commissioning of products and systems, integration of components to a system, basic engineering, maintenance jobs) and work packages on-site and remotely.
• Supports customer remotely and onsite, and provides 2nd and 3rd level user support in case of arising issues.
* Coordinates and accomplishes defined service operations and/or resolves product issues for customers equipment.
* Supports in generating sales leads for pre-defined service offers and contributes to planning activities.
* Adheres to defined processes and applicable regulations.
What you need to make a difference
Passion for renewable energy and a sense for the importance to lead the change. We are also looking for someone who has at least a high school education with a technical focus. Education in electricity, hydraulics or mechanics is a huge advantage, as well as experience in wind power. You have a flexible schedule and have a driving license, as you will be driving to our different sites.
If you get offered the position you will be getting a health check and a drug test before you start.
You can communicate clearly both in Swedish and English, and you preferably already live in the area or are ready to move to the region.
In return of your commitment we offer you
Become a part of our mission for sustainability: Clean energy for generations to come. We are a global team of diverse colleagues who share a passion for renewable energy and have a culture of trust and empowerment to make our own ideas a reality. We focus on personal and professional development to grow internally within our organization. We will offer you training in both safety and technical knowledge.
Empowering our people https://www.siemensgamesa.com/sustainability/employees
How do you imagine the future? https://youtu.be/12Sm678tjuY
Our global team is on the front line of tackling the climate crisis, reducing carbon emissions and the greatest challenge we face.
We believe diversity creates more opportunity for success. That is why we recruit great minds from all walks of life: it does not matter the gender, age, ethnic background, sexual orientation or disability. Our main aim is to find people from around the globe who can contribute to world-changing technology.
Selection is made on an ongoing basis for the position and we are happy to see that you apply today. Your application consists of your CV and a letter in which you justify why you want to become our new colleague.
In accordance with AFS 2019:3, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy will carry out a medical examination for height work on the final candidates in the process.
Please apply via the apply button.
If you have specific questions about the position, please contact the hiring manager Mehmet Tugrul, mehmet.tugrul@siemensgamesa.com
For further information regarding the recruitment process, please send the primary recruiter, Andreas Lindin an email via andreas.lindin.ext@siemensgamesa.com
Please mention the Job ID in the email.
To get in contact with local union representatives: Facket.se@siemens.com
What you need to make a difference
Siemens Gamesa is an equal opportunity employer and maintains a work environment that is free from discrimination and where employees are treated with dignity and respect. Employment at Siemens Gamesa is based solely on an individual's merit and qualifications, which are directly related to job competence. Siemens Gamesa does not discriminate against any employee or job applicant on the basis of race, ethnicity, nationality, ancestry, genetic information, citizenship, religion, age, gender, gender identity/expression, sexual orientation, pregnancy, marital status, disability or any other characteristic protected by applicable laws, rules or regulations. We adhere to these principles in all aspects of employment, including recruiting, hiring, training, compensation, promotion and benefits.
We are driven by people - from more than 100 different countries, they build the company we are every day. Our diverse and inclusive culture encourages us to think outside the box, speak without fear, and be bold. We value the flexibility that our smart-working arrangements, our digital disconnection framework and our family-friendly practices bring to the new way of working.
Andreas Lindin andreas.lindin.ext@siemensgamesa.com
