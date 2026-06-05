FCA Global Process Owner Indirect taxes
Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag / Ekonomichefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-05
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Company description:
Financial Control & Accounting (FCA) is part of Group Finance with the responsibility to ensure that the financial performance is correctly reflected for Business Areas, Truck Divisions, Group Functions and legal entities. FCA also provides local tax administration and compliance, as well as global shared services through our Accounting Services delivery centers, with high-quality and process-efficient service deliveries. We are approximately 1 400 employees with a global footprint in 50+ countries, working closely integrated with local business operations. We continuously strive to develop and automate our processes and to further strengthen our role as a key business partner. FCA drives quality and efficiency through lean optimization, digitalization and offshoring.
Job description:
We are now recruiting a Global Process Owner for Indirect Taxes.
In this role you will be working closely together with the Indirect Tax team in the Group Tax Department as well as with a network of colleagues working with Indirect tax compliance processes in FCA and other Volvo organizations. This role offers a great opportunity to work with a broad variety of interesting and challenging issues together with a global network of colleagues.
FCA has the responsibility for Indirect tax compliance for a majority of the Volvo Group's legal entities. The ongoing S/4 Hana implementation project offers room for further process development and standardization between countries and regions. The new Global Process Owner role is established to drive and coordinate this work both internally within FCA and with other stakeholders in the Volvo Group.
This role will initially also serve as Business Owner for Indirect Taxes. In that capacity, it will help ensure that our ongoing S/4HANA Finance implementation reflects Volvo Group's tax compliance standards while also taking our business processes into account.
Key Responsibilities
As Business Owner, be part of the team driving the ongoing implementation of standardized indirect tax processes in the S/4HANA project.
In cooperation with Group Tax you will establish and lead a network of Indirect tax compliance experts in FCA, VCE and VFS
Validate & prioritize new requirements and gaps within the indirect tax area
Keep track of accurate tax determination for VAT, GST and other indirect taxes
Collaborate with other functional teams to integrate tax requirements into the S/4Hana finance system
Provide guidance to e.g. IT and other project stakeholders on indirect tax regulations and compliance
Support with testing and validation of tax-related functionalities in the S/4Hana environment
Support the development of training materials and perform training sessions for end-users
Monitor and support indirect tax related issues during the project lifecycle
Stay updated with the latest changes in indirect tax laws
Coordinate and align with stakeholders outside the program on indirect tax and SAP topics
In your role as Global Process Owner Indirect taxes develop and collaborate on Process maps to support the design and build of the solution
The position will require close cooperation with other internal functions throughout the Group such as Group Tax, Group Accounting, Business Control and Business Areas.
Profile description:Who you are
The ideal candidate will have a solid knowledge of indirect taxes such as VAT and GST, along with a very good understanding of business processes, tax determination and SAP or other ERP Finance systems. Experience with S/4Hana or similar finance implementations is an advantage.
If you are the one we are looking for, you are likely to have a relevant academic degree in Accounting, Finance, Business Administration, Law, or a related field, with the following qualifications:
Solid knowledge of indirect taxes, including VAT and GST
Very good understanding of business processes in multinational companies
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Strong communication and people collaboration skills
Very good understanding of SAP or similar systems and tax determination processes
Experience in driving implementation of finance processes in S/4 Hana or similar systems
Enjoy working collaboratively in a team environment
Experience of managing international indirect taxes in multinational companies is a plus
Project management experience is a plus
Proficiency in written and spoken English is required; knowledge of Swedish is preferred
This is a global role and you will work with the tax compliance teams globally. The role will be hosted by (be part of) the Tax & VAT Specialists team in FCA Group & Sweden and located in Arendal, Gothenburg Sweden.
Any questions about the position should be raised to Anna Brorsson through e-mail anna.brorsson@volvo.com
or phone +46 765537611
Last application date is June 21, 2026.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "32453-44227066". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556029-5197)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Mrs.
Kristina Dahm Ahlén kristina.dahm.ahlen@volvo.com +46 765537983 Jobbnummer
9950837