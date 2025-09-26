Test Leader
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
Everything we do starts with people. At Volvo Cars, our mission is to make life less complicated and more enjoyable for people everywhere. We are shaping the future of mobility with electrification, connectivity, and safety at the core.
What you'll do
As a Test Leader within Complete Vehicle Verification, you will play a key role in ensuring that our vehicles meet the highest standards of quality, safety, and performance. You will lead short-term planning and execution of verification activities for our next-generation platforms as SPA2 and SPA3, while contributing to long-term test planning. Your ability to understand complete system behavior across these platforms will be essential to secure seamless integration and vehicle readiness.
In this role you will take full responsibility for short-term test planning and execution, ensuring alignment with program milestones and integration plans. You will contribute to long-term test planning for car programs, including input on test object needs and test case strategies and identify and mitigate risks in the test plan when prerequisites change (e.g., integration or release plans). You will define acceptance criteria and ensure clear verdicts on test progress and success as well as report product status from both regression and functional maturity perspectives.
You are to unify and drive reporting on product quality, test coverage, and progress for stakeholders and collaborate closely with Test Architects, Integration Leaders, and Engineering Managers to maximize test value and manage risks. You are to advocate and facilitate world-class test automation and extended coverage.
Your deep understanding of system interactions and behavior in SPA2 and SPA3 will enable you to anticipate integration challenges, ensure accurate reporting, and drive strategies that reflect real-world vehicle performance.
What you'll bring
We believe you are a structured and proactive leader with strong communication skills and a passion for quality.
You would carry a degree in Engineering or equivalent experience. You would bring solid experience in automotive testing, preferably at the complete vehicle or system level. You have a strong understanding of vehicle electrical architecture and integration within SPA2/SPA3. You would also have the ability to translate complex technical data into clear, actionable insights. You bring experience with test planning, risk management, and reporting tools as well as a collaborative mindset and the ability to work across multiple teams and domains.
