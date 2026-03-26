Technical Product Specialist
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2026-03-26
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At ABB, we help industries run leaner and cleaner-and every person here makes that happen. You'll be empowered to lead, supported to grow, and proud of the impact we create together. Join us and help run what runs the world.
This position reports to: Chapter Leader Product Technical Support__
Are you passionate about electrical motor control, protection technologies, and solving complex technical challenges? Join our team as the Technical Product Specialist for Motor Starting & Protection Products & Applications at ABB, where you will be the go-to expert for intricate technical issues related to our motor starting, control, and protection portfolio.
You'll be a key contributor in the Control Agile unit, with one of our agile teams. This unit drives innovation in load management, motor starting, protection devices, and industrial control solutions. As a core member of our agile team, you will help shape cutting-edge solutions that support safe, reliable, and energy-efficient motor operation across industries.
Location: Sweden
Reporting : Product Technical support Chapter Leader (Global)
Key Responsibilities
Technical Expertise & Problem Solving: Serve as the primary reference for complex technical issues concerning ABB motor and other load starting, control, and protection products-especially manual motor starters, (mini) contactors, and overload relays. Assess and analyze technical issue cases, design and execute test scenarios, and run simulations to understand and resolve challenges effectively.
Content Development & Knowledge Sharing: Create and develop technical materials such as white papers, application notes, and training resources to enhance understanding of motor starting and protection solutions. Ensure all materials remain accessible and up to date in relevant portals and tools.
Presentations & Demonstrations: Prepare and deliver engaging technical presentations and demonstrations for internal teams and customers, addressing complex product and application topics with clarity and expertise.
Data Management & Accessibility: Ensure all relevant materials, documentation, and data related to motor starting and protection products are readily available in the appropriate portals and tools, enabling easy access and reference.
Qualifications for the Role
Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering, Automation, or a related technical field.
Strong knowledge of electrical components used in motor starting, control, and protection (manual motor starters, contactors, overload relays, soft starters, relays).
Hands-on experience with common motor control applications and protection principles (over 3 years of experience is desired) .
Solid understanding of motor-related concepts such as selectivity, coordination, and relevant industrial standards (IEC 60947-1, 60947-2, IEC 60947-4-1 & 5-1, IEC 60077, EN 50155).
Proven ability to develop and deliver technical presentations to diverse audiences.
Experience providing technical support to customers, partners, or internal stakeholders.
Willingness to travel occasionally (less than 5%).
Experience working in agile environments is an advantage.
English proficiency level C; Swedish is considered a plus.
Our Team Dynamics
Our teams support each other, collaborate openly, and never stop learning. Everyone brings something unique, and together we push ideas forward to solve real problems. Being part of our team means your work matters - because the progress we make here creates real impact out there.
What's in it for you?
We empower you to take the lead, share bold ideas, and shape real outcomes. You'll grow through hands-on experience, mentorship, and learning opportunities tailored to your goals. Here, your work doesn't just matter - it moves industries forward.
More about us
ABB Smart Power provides energy distribution solutions for data centers, industrial and manufacturing plants, critical infrastructure, and commercial buildings. Our teams work closely with industry partners to deliver advanced solutions that support rapid growth, energy transition, and sustainability goals. The portfolio includes industrial circuit breakers, low-voltage systems, motor starting applications, and protection devices such as switches and relays. Our Power Protection unit supports the world's largest data center companies with energy-efficient UPS solutions, while ABB AbilityTM Energy Manager helps organizations reduce energy consumption and CO2 emissions.
Recruiting Manager: Mbi Bate-Eya, +358 50 3343049, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Senad Huijc, +46 730 88 30 06 , Unionen: Johan Lundström +46 730 77 03 66, Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47. Talent Partner: Anna Nordlund
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Last day to apply is April, 8, 2026. Please note that the interview process is ongoing, apply now to secure your spot in the recruitment process! Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Join us. Be part of the team where progress happens, industries transform, and your work shapes the world. Run What Runs the World.
Building a cleaner, smarter future takes all kinds of minds: the curious, the courageous, and the creative. That's why we welcome people from all backgrounds and experiences.
Ready to make an impact?
Apply today or visit https://www.abb.com
to learn more about the impact of our solutions across the globe. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://www.abb.com/global/en
Motorgränd 20 (visa karta
)
721 32 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Motorgränd 20 Jobbnummer
9820422