Teacher, Mathematics, Ages 12 - 15

Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
Mathematics Teacher Wanted at Internationella Engelska Skolan in Täby
Are you a passionate and dedicated mathematics teacher? Do you want to be part of a dynamic team at a school that values academic excellence, safety, and respect? Internationella Engelska Skolan in Täby is now offering an exciting opportunity for those interested in shaping and inspiring students in grades 7 to 9.
About Us: Internationella Engelska Skolan in Täby is an established school for students in grades 4 to 9, with a student body of 1300 and a staff of approximately 140. We are known for our high educational standards, supported by our international team and a learning environment where up to 50% of classes are conducted in English, your classes included. We follow the IES Ethos, promoting an inclusive and supportive atmosphere that leads to academic success.
Your New Role: We are seeking a Swedish qualified and inspiring mathematics teacher for grades 7 to 9 with an August start. In this role, you will be a key member of our educational team, responsible for delivering high-quality instruction.
Who You Are: You are an enthusiastic and committed educator with a strong desire to contribute to the success of both students and colleagues. You hold a Swedish teaching certification with authorization to teach mathematics for grades 7 to 9 (svensk lärarlegitimation). You are an excellent team player who values collaboration and open communication. You have the ability to organize and deliver lessons that engage and inspire students while serving as a role model.
What We Offer: The opportunity to work in an international and stimulating environment. A place in a dedicated and supportive team. A chance to contribute to a school culture characterized by respect, safety and academic excellence.
If you are interested in taking on the challenge of being a mathematics teacher at Internationella Engelska Skolan in Täby, please submit your resumé and a brief personal statement explaining why you are the right person for this position. Apply directly through the IES careers page. We look forward to hearing from you and welcome your application as soon as possible, as selection is ongoing.
