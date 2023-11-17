System Verification Engineer at Electromobility
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-11-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a person who wants to be part of changing the future by creating transport solutions towards to a more sustainable environment? Within the Electromobility department we develop world-class electromobility solutions for Volvo Group products. You will not only get to work with cool technical challenges - but also be part of an optimistic atmosphere where joy, knowledge-sharing, and openness are key characteristics. You get a chance to transform the way our solutions influence the world.
Would you like the opportunity to; Work on cutting-edge technology?
Get great insight into how the products really work and how they are used by customers?
Take part in the development and implementation of new verification methods?
Then we can offer you great opportunities if you join our team! Apply here now!
The Role
Within the propulsion verification team we are searching for a strong verification engineer with experience from electric motor drive systems. Together we secure the delivery of the complete propulsion system. This must also be done much faster as compared to traditional automotive projects. To be able to do so we need to be industry-leading in how we verify and work together with several partners.
We are now strengthening our team with a verification engineer that can focus on testing and verification with external partners. Your focus area will be to plan, prepare, and participate in verification activities where we are cooperating with other testing institutes. You will work in very close co-operation with software & hardware development teams and join forces with other parts of our verification community. As always, you contribute to continuously develop and improve our ways of working.
We are searching for people who are passionate for both electromobility and verification. Knowledge within propulsion testing and verification is an important asset in these tasks.
To succeed in this role, we are looking for:
Bachelor/Master of Science in Mechatronics, Physics, Electrical or equivalent with focus on e-machines, inverters, and machine controls
Automotive experience and preferably from Electromobility
Experience from testing and verification activities with suppliers and/or testing institutes
Good experience within test automation and how to make testing efficient and effective.
Good knowledge in measurement techniques and equipment
B-Driver's license
As a person you have great communication skills and are a team player. You have the skills to proactively plan together with other team members. You are a person who is always looking for improvements in our way of working. In our warm and inspiring environment, you will together with the team get plenty of opportunities to develop both your professional as well as your individual skills.
We believe that we create a competitive advantage by actively prioritizing a high level of diversity in our workforce. It is the individuals in the team and our ability to cooperate that makes the difference.
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to get in touch!
Mattias Gunnergård (mattias.gunnergard@volvo.com
), Group Manager - Propulsion Verification
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
8269283