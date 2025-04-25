System Tester
2025-04-25
As a System Test Engineer, you will play a key role in ensuring the quality and performance of robotic lawnmowers, with a focus on software testing. You will lead the testing efforts from a system test perspective, representing the system test team in various project meetings. Your responsibilities will include planning, coordinating, and executing testing activities across multiple teams, ensuring that timelines are met and reporting results to stakeholders. Additionally, you will contribute to improving the department's testing processes and strategies, striving for increased efficiency and effectiveness.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead and Represent: Lead testing activities from a system test perspective, representing the system test team in project meetings, ensuring the team's input and concerns are voiced and addressed.
Test Planning and Coordination: Plan and coordinate testing activities across multiple test teams, ensuring all tests are well-organized and executed within set timelines. Work closely with other departments to align test activities with project goals.
Test Execution: Perform both manual and automated testing on robotic lawnmowers, focusing on software components. Testing can be done indoors, but the majority will be conducted outdoors, sometimes in harsh conditions.
Report and Analyze: Provide regular reports on test progress, results, and identified issues. Offer detailed analysis and make recommendations for improvements to both the product and testing processes.
Process Improvement: Actively contribute to the continuous improvement of testing processes and strategies, aiming to enhance the department's overall testing efficiency and effectiveness.
Travel: Travel to test sites around Husqvarna and internationally, conducting on-site testing and collaborating with teams across different locations.
Required Skills and Qualifications:
Technical Testing Skills:
Strong understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
Proficient in various testing techniques, such as black-box testing, white-box testing, regression testing, etc.
Experience with test management tools (e.g., JIRA)
Problem-Solving & Analytical Skills:
Strong analytical skills with the ability to understand complex systems and identify key areas for testing.
Excellent problem-solving skills to troubleshoot issues found during testing and ensure proper resolutions.
Attention to Detail:
Keen eye for identifying small inconsistencies or bugs in software behavior and understanding how they may impact the overall system.
Communication & Teamwork:
Strong communication skills to report on testing progress, explain test results, and recommend improvements to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Proven ability to work well in team environments, coordinating with cross-functional teams.
Time Management:
Ability to manage time efficiently, ensuring that testing activities are completed on time without compromising quality.
Optional or Desirable Skills:
Certification:
Holding certifications like ISTQB (International Software Testing Qualifications Board) is a plus, demonstrating a strong foundation in testing methodologies and principles.
Testing Techniques:
In-depth understanding of advanced testing techniques and best practices.
Experience with Test Tools:
Experience using test automation tools and software testing frameworks to streamline the testing process.
Additional Information:
Outdoor Testing:
A significant portion of testing will be conducted outdoors, testing robotic mowers in real-world environments. Candidates should be comfortable working in various weather conditions.
International Travel:
The role requires travel to test sites outside Sweden for periods of up to two weeks, so candidates should be open to frequent travel.
Why Join Us:
You will have the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology in a dynamic, innovative environment.
Contribute to the development and improvement of advanced robotic lawnmowers, shaping the future of autonomous technology.
Be part of a collaborative team that values continuous learning and development. Så ansöker du
