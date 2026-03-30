Strategic Sourcing
J2 Sourcing AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Malmö
2026-03-30
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos J2 Sourcing AB i Malmö
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige
Since 2004, J2 Sourcing has been supporting many leading OEM's and Contract Manufacturers, throughout Europe and the world, with Semiconductors and Supply Chain Solutions. We aim to support every industry segment with tailor-made solutions to achieve efficiency in the supply chain, while adhering to strict quality standards and providing excellent customer service. We are part of J2 Group with entities in Sweden, France and UK. We are approx. 150 employees and 30 nationalities.
Through endless curiosity and dedication, we bravely explore new paths in our quest to create flow. Our knowledge and competence are at the core of everything we do. Are you ready to take on your next adventure? Welcome to reimagine Supply Chains with us.
At J2 Sourcing we appreciate our suppliers and take great pride in the Ecosystem we have developed over the years. Our complete supply chain is controlled and evaluated by our Supply & Logistics organization, which goes to great lengths to approve and audit our new and existing business partners. We live by a motto; to reimagine. For us, this means that we are committed to always question what has previously been considered unthinkable. To find new solutions to old problems. To challenge both our own, our customers and our stakeholder's perception of what sourcing is really about.
As a Strategic Sourcing position within J2 Sourcing you are a true key player in our continuous success. This is a unique opportunity for you who has a genuine interest in global Strategic Sourcing. You will be part of our highly professional team in an international company, where you will have an important role in contributing to our continuous global expansion.
Responsibilities include:
Working with Strategic Sourcing you will be part of a fantastic team which delivers on and has high expectations. You will be responsible for delivery and ensuring end-to-end sourcing, contracting and performance. You will be part of supporting and implementing sourcing strategies globally. This is a varied role where your main responsibilities will include:
• Negotiating purchasing and sourcing terms and conditions daily
• Identify and source new suppliers and vendors
• Building strong and long-lasting relationships with suppliers
• Drive the optimization of the supplier base and supplier performance
• Operational work on J2s sourcing process
• Order processing as well as diverse administrative tasks
Who are you?
To be successful in this role we believe that you have experience of purchasing in an international environment. We also believe that you are an autonomous self-starter, energetic and able to influence cross-functionally with a wide range of stakeholders. Above this, within Strategic Sourcing you will need the following experiences and competences:
• 2-5 years of relevant work experience within Sourcing
• Education in Supply chain management, Electrical engineering, Business Administration, or equivalent
• Excellent communication skills and flair for negotiating
• You are highly organized with an eye for detail
• You speak and write English on an advanced level. Additional language skills are advantageous
• Your computer skills are above average, and you navigate smoothly in various program/systems like e.g. Business Central, other ERP systems and MS Office
As a person you are a business-minded professional, a true team player with an analytical and flexible mindset. You thrive in a fast-changing business environment and take great responsibility for your work. You have a calm personality even if the speed sometimes can be high. You are structured and have a sense for details, a positive and problem-solving mindset while working.
This is us We have a strong value-based culture, and we offer a place to professionally grow together with highly professional colleagues that are passionate about their work. We live by our motto; to reimagine. We are committed to always question what has previously been considered as unthinkable. To find new solutions to old problems. To challenge both our own, our customers and our stakeholders' perception of what sourcing really is about. Our mission is creating flow - today, tomorrow, together.
Application Process
We will invite candidates for interviews on an ongoing basis, so you are welcome to submit your application with your CV as soon as possible, no later than April 26th, 2026.
For more information about our company please visit www.j2sourcing.com.
For more information about the position, welcome to contact Sofi Bernflo, CPCO at sofi.bernflo@j2sourcing.com
or Irena Kondi, Strategic Sourcing, at irena.kondi@j2sourcing.com
.
Welcome to J2 Sourcing. We're looking forward to hearing from you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7473261-1919691". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare J2 Sourcing AB
(org.nr 556662-7476), https://j2sourcing.teamtailor.com
Kantyxegatan 29 (visa karta
)
213 76 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
J2 Sourcing Jobbnummer
9826455