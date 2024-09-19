Strategic Program Manager (753504)
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-09-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
We at Ericsson are searching for a dynamic and skillful Product Development Leader, who would be responsible for securing the companys technology leadership, manage the scope, quality, time and cost of products, and support the lean and agile methodologies. The role of Product Development Leader involves guiding, training, and challenging teams, developing individuals, and fostering an innovative and a learning culture within the organization. We seek a leader dedicated to executing development strategies and plans. The role is geared towards leaders within product development, such as Research and Development line managers, program managers, project managers, coaches and change leaders. read more
What you will do:
• Understand the business requirements and translate them into product development strategies.
• Conduct negotiations to manage project scope, time, and cost.
• Integrate CCD CAPO and CEE10 within the development process.
• Communicate efficiently and effectively with all the stakeholders.
• Perform CEE10 and SDI3 upgrades and solution design.
• Manage the GDCE and engage in agile and lean methodologies.
The skills you bring:
• Business Understanding.
• Negotiation.
• CCD CAPO Integration.
• Communication.
• CEE10 Integration DGS.
• CEE10 Upgrade DGS.
• Program Management.
• SDI3 Upgrade.
• SDI3 Solution Design.
• GDCE.
• Coaching and Mentoring.
• Change Management.
• Project Management.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
If you need assistance or to request an accommodation due to a disability, please contact Ericsson at hr.direct.mana@ericsson.com
DISCLAIMER: The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by employees in this position. They are not an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties and skills required for this position, and you may be required to perform additional job tasks as assigned.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Stockholm
Job details: Product Development Leader Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Torshamnsgatan 23 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Ericsson Jobbnummer
8911019