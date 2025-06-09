Strategic Finance
Natural Cycles is a leading women's health company that developed the world's first birth control app, used by millions globally. We are a fast growing startup, and we promote an international working environment filled with smart and ambitious colleagues based in Stockholm, Geneva, New York, and remotely. Our mission is to pioneer women's health through research and passion, empowering every woman with the knowledge she needs to take charge of her health.
In this role, you'll drive the financial strategy of Natural Cycles' next growth phase. This role is about turning strategy into numbers - and numbers into strategy. You'll play a central role in raising equity and debt, improve our financials, and partner with teams and leadership to drive better outcomes. This is a hands-on, high-impact role at the intersection of finance and growth - for someone who thrives on both big-picture thinking and rolling up their sleeves to build.
Please note that we are hiring for this role in Sweden.
What you will be doing
Capital Markets & Fundraising
Play a key role in our fundraising: own investor financial materials, scenarios, and models
Partner with the CEO and CFO on fundraising strategy and investor communication
Support optimizing capital structure across equity and debt
Manage investor relationships
Partner with Legal and external advisors in financing transactions
Strategic Finance
Act as a strategic sparring partner to leadership of various product & growth teams
Lead initiatives that improve our unit economics, margin structure, and overall financial performance
Support board materials, business cases for international expansion, growth initiatives, and pricing or commercial strategy
Business development - evaluate strategic opportunities (new markets, partnerships, or M&A)
FP&A
Manage and oversee FP&A who run financial planning and reporting of financial performance, i.e.:
owns our financial models - from company-wide budget to re-forecasting and scenario analysis, and translate company strategy into financial goals and guide capital allocation
manage reporting of financial performance, turning data into actionable insight
partner with department leads to build budgets, track KPIs, and drive financial accountability
ad-hoc financial analysis and peer valuations
What skills and experience we think you have
We're looking for someone who brings a builder mentality and the ability to operate strategically and hands-on. The ideal candidate will have:
• 5 years of relevant experience from similar role, FP&A, investment banking, consulting or VC/PE
Solid transaction experience (equity and/or debt), including building investor material
Strong command of valuation concepts, financial modeling, forecasting, and scenario planning
Demonstrated ability to translate strategic goals into financial plans and partner with cross-functional leaders
Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and decision-making skills
Experience owning/overseeing financial planning and management reporting
Excellent communication skills - you can distill complex financial concepts into insights for stakeholders at all levels
A hands-on approach: willing to dive into the numbers, materials and models
Strong grasp of cohort behavior, unit economics and Saas metrics (LTV, CAC, retention, etc.)
Previous experience managing or mentoring junior team members
Proven ability to navigate ambiguity: progress over perfection
Strong cultural fit: team player, interest in Natural Cycles' business and mission
What we offer
Flexible work arrangement - you will be part of a team based in and around Stockholm that values effective collaboration and transparent communication, irrespective of work location
Professional development - you will work alongside knowledgeable colleagues in the continuous growth and skill enhancement environment
Modern technology - you will leverage innovative technologies and tools, within an environment that empowers you to contribute ideas and take ownership of your work
Impactful projects - you will contribute to groundbreaking projects that redefine industry standards and create tangible value
Commitment to quality - you will join a dynamic and progressive organization that prioritizes profitable, long-term product development
Location
We are remote-friendly, but we find great value in being able to connect with our teams in person. Most of the Finance team you will work with is located in Stockholm, and the team occasionally meets in the office for collaboration and face-to-face time.
Sounds interesting?
If you want to be part of a successful team, we encourage you to apply for this position as soon as possible.
We look forward to hearing from you!
How to apply
To apply, just upload your CV and answer the questions on the application form. Keep in mind that we can't accept applications through email because of GDPR, and only applications submitted via the career site (and in English) will be considered.
At Natural Cycles we value diversity and inclusion because we know that teams with people from different backgrounds and experiences are stronger. We welcome candidates from all walks of life and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates. Note: We are not looking for consultants or help from recruitment agencies Ersättning
