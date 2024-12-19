Spare Part Specialst
Husqvarna AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Partille Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Partille
2024-12-19
, Göteborg
, Lerum
, Mölndal
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Partille
, Göteborg
, Borås
, Lysekil
, Ulricehamn
eller i hela Sverige
Spare Part Specialist - Husqvarna Group
Your future challenge
The Spare Parts Specialist role is to drive and improve spare part business for the Husqvarna Brand Division, with a special focus on creating an attractive spare part offer. You will in this role be responsible for managing spare parts to support service events addressing product failure modes.
You will be responsible for the full product life cycle of spare parts; from the introduction, through the sustaining phase and beyond the end of service life of a product.
With a record of responsibility for Spare Parts within your product category, you will have an opportunity to drive the Spare Part business together with the After Sales organization to achieve customer satisfaction and growing a profitable business by making sure that we offer the correct spare parts assortment.
This is an exciting opportunity for a person with knowledge within Product Management and a proven track record of achieving results in in a dynamic and interesting business environment.
The role as Spare Part Specialist
You will be responsible for selecting and manage spare parts within the New Product Development projects, you will build spare part lists with illustrations.
You will have an important role in Product maintenance work governing the Spare part offering and create an attractive spare parts offer including packaging for the spare part. Another important responsibility is to drive initiative and find innovative ways to improve the spare part assortment, and identifying frequent parts and communicating these internally for market driven activities
You will also:
Be responsible for implementing and maintaining the data quality of master-data for spare parts
Make the decisions about last time buy quantities.
Collaborate with the global price department with technical information for optimal spare parts pricing
Collaborate with sourcing team to identify parts where cost activities is applicable
Supporting role in global projects, programs and initiatives
Location: Huskvarna.
Who are you?
We see that you are driven and see the need to deliver and to meet deadlines. You have Supplier management and communication skills and have a good understanding of global trade and logistics. You have a natural talent for visual aesthetics and design as well as having attention to details. You need to have good English skills both oral and in writing. We also see that you have good mechanical knowledge and are able to understand technical documentation.
You are analytical person who is comfortable working independently and taking business decisions. Furthermore, we see that you have good interpersonal skills, as there will be a close contact with different stakeholders within the organization but also with different suppliers, around the globe.
It's an advantage if you also have
Knowledge in Adobe Illustrator or equivalent program and Excel.
Experience from 3D Parts catalog software or 2D/3D CAD software
Experience from after sales work
Hands-on experience from repair-shop work
Application
If you are motivated by a challenge and the possibility to make an impact then don't hesitate to apply with your CV and cover letter. We apply ongoing selection. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations.
With the holiday season upon us, our recruitment process will follow a slightly adjusted schedule. While we will review applications as they come in, interviews will likely commence in early January. At Husqvarna, we believe in the importance of balancing work and personal time, especially during the holidays. We truly appreciate your patience and understanding as we take this time to recharge. Wishing you a wonderful holiday season filled with joy and relaxation - we look forward to connecting with you in the new year!
For more information about the position please contact hiring manager - Karl Smedberg, Spare Part Manager Wheeled/Sourced at karl.smedberg@husqvarnagroup.com
For information about the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Katarina Karlsson at katarina.karlsson@husqvarnagroup.com
.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Jons Väg 19 (visa karta
)
433 75 JONSERED Arbetsplats
Jonseredskontoret Jobbnummer
9072313