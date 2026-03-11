Solution Architect / OpenText VIM / SAP
2026-03-11
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a Solution Architect / OpenText VIM / SAP for one of our clients.
Assignment description We are looking for a skilled Solution Architect and Technical Lead to support the ongoing development of our IEB VIM SAP solution. The role requires both solution and project ownership for VIM implementation
Project lead: Track VIM delivery progress against SAP Implementation Program (IEB) milestones. Coordinate all testing cycles (SIT, UAT, regression). Drive user adoption and business readiness. Coordinate training activities. Ensure documentation and knowledge transfer are completed. Support planning and execution of hypercare. Approve go-live checklist readiness. Coordinate cutover activities across teams. Ensure post-go-live support. Close the project formally with lessons learned. Drive communication between teams and stakeholders. Own project planning, reporting, and follow-up. Ensure alignment across environments and delivery streams (internal and external).
Solution Design & Architecture: Define the end-to-end architecture of the S/4 Hana VIM SAP solution. Act as a technical advisor for planning, roadmaps and technology decisions. Provide expert guidance on OpenText VIM functionality, architecture and integrations. Ensure long-term technical quality, solution consistency and adherence to Scania's architectural standards. Lead and facilitate decision-making forums and proactively identify and mitigate architectural risks. Ensure requirements are consistently aligned with solution architecture and future-state vision. Lead and document fit-gap analysis between existing capabilities and business requirements.
Qualifications / Experience / Skills
Solid experience with SAP ECC or S/4HANA. Deep knowledge of OpenText VIM and related workflows/integrations. Proven background in solution architecture and technical leadership. Experience with finance-related system integrations. Ability to work independently while following Scania governance and standards. Strong understanding of project governance, stage gates, and structured delivery models. Experience leading projects through go-live, cutover, and hypercare. Experience managing testing cycles (SIT, UAT, regression). Demonstrated ability to coordinate multiple delivery streams and stakeholders. Strong communication and facilitation skills, comfortable engaging with both business and IT teams. Ability to manage documentation, readiness activities, and structured knowledge transfer.
Location: Södertälje
Start date: ASAP
Application Deadline: 2026-03-24
