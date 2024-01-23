Software Engineer
2024-01-23
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Software that makes a difference
We are turning big and bold digital visions into reality. By developing our digital ecosystem we are enabling people to live simpler, safer and more sustainable lives. We're seeking curious and creative engineers who want to change the world. One line of high-quality code at a time.
What we offer
Volvo Bil provide leasing and fleet solutions to Volvo Cars, Volvo Group, Geely, Polestar and other associated companies. Our business also includes the sale of pre-owned cars to Swedish and European Volvo dealers.
Volvo Bil Digital Development Team designs and develops applications and integrations that provide detailed business support for the very high volume and turnover of company cars for, among others; Volvo Cars Corporation, Volvo Group, Geely, Polestar and their subsidiaries.
This includes www.volvobil.se,
vehicle configuration and ordering, vehicle delivery via external partners, vehicle returns, testing, photographing, repurchasing, logistics management and remarketing.
Volvo Bil has a team of dedicated software developers to ensure we meet these requirements. One of our team members is leaving us after several years and we're keen to find a replacement.
What you'll do
The role is a multifaceted and the responsibility requires partial project leadership tasks as well as also business analysis, software architecture and development of Volvo Bil's core systems for fleet management as outlined above.
What you'll bring
We're looking for a new team member who has a passion for software development in Microsoft Azure; enjoys sharing and discussing ideas, relishes challenges, innovative, and especially likes working together with colleagues with different business backgrounds.
To be a good fit for this role you will need a University education within computing, science or equivalent engineering background.
A Minimum 3 years software development experience within:
• Microsoft Azure, DevOps
• C#, SQL Server
Further it is meritorious if you have experience from:
• Azure B2C
• TACDIS DMS
• Umbraco
• Mobile development (Android)
• Blue Prism RPA
• Salesforce Marketing Cloud
Business experience with car fleet management is also very favourable.
Let's get to know each other
Are you curious yet? If you want more information about the role and its responsibilities or simply learn a bit more about the team, please reach out to the Hiring Manager Benjamin Cessford at Benjamin.Cessford@volvocars.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter Jim Svensson at jim.svensson@volvocars.com
Please apply for this no later than the 9th of February 2024, enclose your CV and cover letter written in English. Note that due to GDPR we cannot accept applications through e-mail. We run interviews continuously, so don't wait to apply!
Please take the time to learn more about Life at Volvo Cars here: https://lnkd.in/e4iC_Djk
Welcome with your application!
We're Volvo Cars
We're proud of our heritage - built on our commitment to safety - and we're excited about delivering on our bold plans for the future. Since 1927, we've created world-changing innovations, like the safety belt, which since we shared it with the world has saved more than a million lives.
Our sights are set on becoming a fully electric car company by 2030 and climate neutral by 2040. Big plans like these call for talented people who share our values and passion for positive change. So, we're looking for the change makers. The free thinkers. The self-motivators. The visionaries. The leaders. The dreamers. The believers. We're looking for you.
