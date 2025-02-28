Software Engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
Volvo Cars is the first brand to launch vehicles with an Infotainment system based on Android Automotive. We do this in close collaboration with Google and other major technology providers. To achieve this, we on Volvo Cars have transformed and become a truly software driven company. We value creativity, diversity, and inclusion.
On Infotainment, our engaged and agile development teams work with the Android platform, Android Automotive Apps, Audio, Connectivity, Driver Information, Entertainment, Personalization and Vehicle Functions (e.g. climate control). We apply the latest software development practices, and the development teams are supported with Continuous Integration (CI) frameworks and collaboration tools. The resulting software is released to other parts of the company and eventually to the factories and customers.
What you'll do
You will be part of our Software (SW) Management and Release Team. As a SW Release Engineer, you will continuously work with securing the deliveries from the infotainment development teams for Volvo Cars production and aftermarket. Typical tasks are to run certification tests, fault trace and collaborate with development teams around issue. A tight dialogue with development teams, CI teams and the rest of the organization is important in this role. Another focus area is to work with enhancing the certification environment and increase the automation degree. Thus, both technical and social skills are needed.
You will have a close collaboration with the Release Manager, Product Owners, Team managers and many other people.
What you'll bring
We believe that you have a MSc. or BSc. in a relevant academic field, keen on learning more things. You are comfortable with solving complex tasks involving many people with different backgrounds and competencies. When interacting with people, you connect to them and expand your network on Volvo Cars. You make decisions based on facts and the current best knowledge, even when you are under stress. You have an analytical mindset.
You prefer working in a team, putting the needs of the team and the team success above your own need to shine - you are a team player. Feedback is something that you value to both receive and share with others. You participate actively in the team discussions about how to improve collaboration and ways of working.
You like engaging with people and you keep attention to the details when administrating the various production systems. You like understanding, working in and improving workflows and processes. If you have experience of configuration management and/or automation of processes it will be to your benefit in the selection process for this position.
