Software Developers to Doro, Malmö

At Doro, we are dedicated to helping seniors live a better life. We care about the seniors - they are our heroes. Everyone should have the opportunity to live a fulfilling life without compromises. We want to make aging an independent, secure, and rich part of life. Our commitment is to offer smart technology that helps seniors live better lives. At Doro, business area Phones, we sell mobile phones that make daily life simpler and safer - larger keys, clearer sound, easily read screens, and security buttons.
Want to join us? Doro is looking for several Software Developers who share our passion for developing mobile applications and services. If that's you, we would love to hear from you!
Our offer
The position as Software Developer allows you to work in a small team in an international organization where helping seniors is our core business.
At Doro, we strive for a work-life balance to give you a dynamic workplace where you can continue to develop your skills in a team where we co-operate and support each other. We have regular after-works, allow remote work up to two days per week and have a generous wellness allowance.
You will work from our bright, spacious office close to the Central Station in Malmö with many places to go for lunch, close to shopping and gyms. The job might include visits to our Doro offices in Europe and Asia so some travel can be expected.
About the positions
We are now building up a new development team for Doro in Malmö, this is an excellent opportunity to be part of a new journey when bringing back outsourced development. It will, at least initially, be a small team so be prepared to do a little bit of everything. But also, be prepared for a lot of fun!
As a Software Developer, you will play an important part in the development of applications and services for mobile phones and other products. We want to make new technology accessible and easy to use for seniors.
We are looking for several people to build up a new team.
Main assignments:
• Build and maintain Android/iOS applications done in Java/Kotlin/Swift.
• Build and maintain the Response by Doro service (backend, frontend, apps)
• Expect to be part of developing new products, applications, and services, not just for mobile phones
• Collaborate with colleagues to create and maintain features in our services.
• Be an ambassador for your passions, no matter if that is unit testing, agile processes, or quizzes.
Are you the one?
At Doro, we appreciate that not every day is the same. We enjoy working in an agile environment and hope that you do too.
Below is a list of the knowledge and personality traits that we think could help you succeed as a developer at Doro.
• Learning is key
• Getting stuff done and thinking independently about priorities and the bigger picture of what we are doing.
• Good social skills and being a team player.
• Improve how we work, also including that our dev-ops, tooling, and processes are continuously improving.
• Always have the user of the phones or services in mind when bringing up new products.
• The company language is English, other language skills are a good bonus.
Since Doro is developing phones based on Android, good knowledge in the following areas is a must
• Android
• Kotlin
• Java
If you are also experienced in one of the following, it's great. If you have experience with even more we will be very excited.
• Android Platform
• Swift
• IOS
• AWS
• Firebase
• Frontend
• Git
• GitHub
• Jenkins
• Security
• Bluetooth
If you want to learn other areas, that's perfect! Your responsibilities will grow to match what you are good at. Just as we try to employ an agile process when we develop our product, we want our people to be agile too. So, if you want to improve your skills in an area that is not currently your expertise, we applaud and encourage that!
We will interview candidates on an ongoing basis so send in your CV today!
About Doro
Doro is a leading technology brand for seniors developing consumer products and services to support an active and independent life. By using technology, Doro enables generations to connect digitally - both while at home and when out and about. Doro is a Swedish company, listed on Stockholm Nasdaq Stock Exchange, and is the market leader in mobile phones for seniors. The company is headquartered in Malmö and has sales operations in 27 countries. In 2021, Doro's Consumer operations had 112 employees and net sales amounted to SEK 1 039.6 million. Read more about Doro on our website www.doro.com/
