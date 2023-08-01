Software Developer
Job title: Software Developer
Job Details
Hours: Full Time
Location: Fully remote. This opportunity is open to you if you can legally work remotely from Malta.
Contract: Permanent
At Play'n GO we enjoy a flexible freedom to shape our own days. Everyone we hire is unique and every role we fill has certain performance expectations. The day-to-day challenges of work and life will be unique to you but our commitment to helping you find a balance will never vary.
From the GO
At Play'n GO our purpose is to entertain. Our pleasure is in working with people ready to make a difference that lasts. We are pioneers. We were the first entertainment supplier to recognise the potential of gaming on the GO and create the innovative mobile games which supercharged our industry and inspired our name. Today, Play'n GO is the leading gaming entertainment supplier to casinos in regulated markets the world over. And we are still growing.
With growth comes opportunity. This could be yours. Are you ready to help us face challenges and find solutions that get us both to the next level of excellence?
What the role entails
Some of the key responsibilities of our Software Developer will be:
• Develop web applications and systems in various programming languages, utilizing industry best practices and standards
• Implement and maintain support services for internal departments, could be to support and maintain regulatory requirements or to simplify internal processes to provide a more efficient way of working
• Do technical analysis and design based on product requirements
• Analyse and implement integrations within existing internal applications and tools
• Analyse, troubleshoot, debug and optimize code
• Contribute to improvements to the automation and continuous delivery process in order to improve quality and stability
• Create technical documentation for reference, knowledge and information sharing
• Provide support and working collaboratively to other teams and colleagues to ensure successful project outcomes
• Keep up to date with the latest technologies and trends in web development and applying them where appropriate.
For you, this is more than a role as a Software Developer. This is an opportunity to see your talent, experience, and best ideas developed with the quality expected of an international leader in gaming entertainment.
What knowledge/experience we ask of you
• .NET C# (5 years' experience or more)
• .Net Core
• Transact-SQL
• Web services (SOAP/REST)
• RabbitMQ and/or Kafka
• Git
• Backend development
• Unit testing
• A strong desire for continuous learning.
• Good oral and written skills in English
• Good problem solving skills and fast learner
It would be a plus if you have experience in:
• Experience working with Distributed Systems
• Microsoft Orleans Framework / Actor Model
• AWS Cloud Development (or other cloud platform experience)
• Container technology (Docker and/or AWS ECS)
• NoSQL
• Kibana/ElasticSearch
• Configure CI/CD Pipelines (TeamCity & Octopus)
What's in it for you?
If you feel great, you'll do great. Our employees know that their package of benefits, activities, and initiatives are some of the most generous in the industry. From challenges to chill outs, the fun we share at play helps inspire excellence from the go.
Apply now to find out more. It's your best move. This opportunity will remain open until we meet the right candidate.
GO for it.
We believe the way forward relies on well-regulated gaming and player safety. Our commitment to this sets the standard for our industry.
Read more at our TalentHub (https://talenthub.playngo.com/).
