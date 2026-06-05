Insights Lead to Cure Media
People of Interim & Finance Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-05
, Solna
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, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
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Cure Media
Cure Media is one of Northern Europe's leading creator marketing agencies. Since 2014, we have partnered with some of the world's most influential consumer brands, including L'Oréal, Colgate-Palmolive, Wolt and Philips. Awarded at the Global Influencer Marketing Awards, Swedish Content Awards 2025 and The Drum Awards 2026, and recognized by TikTok Ad Awards, Spinn and Digiday, Cure Media is scaling fast across Europe.
Today, we operate across more than 15 European markets and continue to grow rapidly. As the marketing landscape becomes increasingly creator-led and social-first, our ambition is clear: to help define the future of creator marketing and become the leading force in Northern Europe.
About the RoleWe're looking for an ambitious and commercially minded Insights Lead to take ownership of one of Cure Media's fastest-growing business areas. This is not a role focused solely on reporting and understanding what happened. It's about helping shape what happens next. You'll combine data, consumer behaviour, creator insights, trends and technology to generate recommendations that drive measurable business impact for both Cure Media and its clients. You will play a key role in building and developing the Insights team, supporting all internal teams so that we can generate more business impact for our clients. Leading a team with different backgrounds and strengths, you'll help create direction, foster collaboration, and ensure Insights continues to evolve as a strategic capability across the business.
Key Responsibilities
Build and lead the Insights function at Cure Media, owning everything from campaign insights and consumer trends to creator data — ensuring their client teams always have the knowledge they need to deliver exceptional results
Be a strategic partner to their client teams, joining client dialogues and meetings to both challenge and strengthen insights that drive performance, satisfaction, and growth opportunities
Work closely with the Tech department to continuously improve how Cure Media collect, use, and present campaign and influencer data
Keep a constant pulse on the latest developments within marketing, campaign measurement, and consumer behavior — and make sure that knowledge reaches the right people internally
Continuously evolve how Cure Media report and present insights to clients, with the ambition to be best in class
Explore and implement AI-driven solutions that can sharpen their campaign evaluation and execution.
Support other functions such as Sales and Marketing with insights, data, and analysis in pitches and campaigns
Lead, coach and develop a high-performing Insights team with full people responsibility, ensuring a strong balance between strategic thinking, analytical excellence, and commercial impact.
Who You Are
We believe you have approximately five years of experience within Insights, Analytics or a similar data-driven role, preferably within marketing, media or a fast-growing digital environment. You are comfortable working with large datasets, translating analysis into actionable recommendations and presenting insights to senior stakeholders and clients.
As a person, you are curious, analytical and commercially minded. You enjoy understanding the story behind the numbers and are motivated by creating real business value. You thrive in fast-paced environments where priorities shift quickly and where there is significant opportunity to influence how things are done. Most importantly, you enjoy building, improving and challenging existing ways of working. You thrive in a leadership role and are motivated by helping a diverse team of specialists grow, collaborate and perform at their best.
Why Cure Media?Joining Cure Media means becoming part of an ambitious and entrepreneurial company at an exciting stage of growth. You will work with some of the world's most well-known consumer brands while operating at the intersection of data, technology, AI and creativity.
Cure offer a competitive compensation package, six weeks of paid vacation, pension and insurance benefits, generous wellness initiatives, modern equipment and annual company conferences across Europe (recent destinations include London, Barcelona and Marbella). Most importantly, you will have a high degree of ownership, responsibility and influence from day one. The position is based at Cure Media's headquarters in Stockholm, where we apply an office-first culture. This is a full-time position reporting directly to the COO, with a preferred start date as soon as possible.
ApplicationFor questions regarding the position, please contact Marcus Ström at +46 70 857 50 05 or Fahim Gani at +46 73 879 22 44. We review applications on an ongoing basis, so we encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible. Unfortunately, we are unable to accept applications via email. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare People of Interim & Finance Sweden AB
(org.nr 559474-6249)
Biger Jarlsgatan 37 (visa karta
)
114 32 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Cure Media Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Marcus Ström marcus.strom@peopleoffinance.se +46708575005 Jobbnummer
9950853