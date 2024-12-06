Site Quality Manager
2024-12-06
Aquatech is a global leader in water purification systems technology for both industrial and infrastructure markets located in the United States and internationally. We support our clients with sustainable water purification systems and technologies that are solving the world's water scarcity challenges.
Aquatech has an immediate need for a full-time Site Quality Manager to work on our Project in Boden, Sweden. The Site Quality Manager will report to the Quality program manager for Europe and will perform the duties described in the job description below
The ideal candidate will be highly organized, have an attention to detail, be a problem solver, have strong technical knowledge, and be team-oriented.
Job Description:
Day-to-day supervision of a couple of site QC Inspectors.
The primary duties will be the oversight of various subcontractors engaged in mechanical and electrical work.
The Site Project Quality Manager will monitor, review, and observe the various construction activities to verify compliance with applicable Project specification requirements and to ensure that work is done in accordance with applicable Federal, State, and local safety requirements.
The Site Quality Manager will interface with the client, Aquatech corporate personnel, our selected NOBO Agency, and the various subcontractors.
The Site Project Quality Manager will be responsible for reporting on any deviations to Project quality requirements, observing any rework, and closing out any discrepancies noted.
The Site Project Quality Manager will immediately identify any conditions that may warrant a "HOLD" on further work from a quality standpoint to the Site Project Manager.
The SQM will provide a daily inspection report that includes general observations, any conditions that may require corrective actions, or any other information required to effectively communicate with the Project Team.
Skill Requirements:
Highly organized and able to keep accurate record keeping.
Ability to use a computer (Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook)
Must be fluent in English and Swedish.
Must have a deep understanding of PED and AFS regulations.
Essential Functions:
To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed above and below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required.
Physical Job Demands:
Lifting/carrying/moving 25 kg., may need to climb ladders, enter confined spaces, and work from scaffolding or elevated work platforms. The Site Quality Manager must wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while on site. Work may involve exposure to bad weather.
Qualifications
Minimum Qualifications / Requirements:
Must have a minimum of 5 years of experience in NDT.
Must have a minimum of 5 years' experience in Leading Quality teams.
Must have a deep understanding of PED and AFS regulations.
Must have Ten (10) years of experience in Quality and fabrication within a construction type of setting.
A Diploma in Quality engineering or related technology.
