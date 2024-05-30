Site QC Civil Inspector
AIR Employment Services Sweden Filial / Säkerhetsjobb / Boden Visa alla säkerhetsjobb i Boden
2024-05-30
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AIR Employment Services Sweden Filial i Boden
, Skellefteå
, Västerås
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
7+ years' experience in the Site Civil Inspection / Supervision field for degree holder.
10+ years' experience in the Site Civil Inspection / Supervision field for diploma holder.
Civil engineering Degree or Diploma with Related Industry Experience
Familiar with Civil & Steel Structures construction and testing techniques for:
• Ground works - craping, grading, excavations, soil compaction. Underground piping installations, foundations poured on situ and pre-casted elements, piling, steel reinforcement arrangements, form works, grouting, insulation, paving, fireproofing, coating, architecture, steel structures and knowledge of International Codes & Standards.
• Understanding of Contracts, project engineering, civil drawings, 3D model, construction, and project management.
• Quality operational tools and systems: Inspection and test plan, Inspection technical reports, Quality checklists, non-Conformity reporting, root cause analysis, Corrective action.
• High ethical standards and communicate fluently in English.
Liaises With:
Internal: Site manager, Site services manager, Civil engineer, Quality.
External: Client, Contractor, Regulatory Authorities, Inspection agencies.
Basic Functions
• The Civil site Inspector role will function as responsible person to perform inspection activities at site as per scope defined in QA/QC Site plan, Contract and approved Inspection and Test plan.
• Coordinate with Site supervisors and QC Clerk.
Tasks and Responsibilities
• Review of project specifications, method statements, drawings, and technical documents to understand inspection and testing requirements.
• Participating, leading, and reporting Pre-Inspection Meetings with Civil contractors if required.
• Perform inspection activities at site as per approved ITP.
• Review of contractor's documentation including inspection notification, Material Test Certificates and Testing Reports.
• Criticality assessment of material and activity.
• Generate, Report the Quality issues and issue NCRs to Civil contractors for discrepancies.
• Identify areas of improvement in Contractor's quality management systems to improve the overall quality of final product.
• Accompany Client representatives during site visits.
• Prepare the Inspection report after witnessing the inspection stages on site.
• Verify personnel qualification and certification.
• Verify machines, tools, measurements, calibration, certification, evidence, and material traceability.
• Conduct receiving inspections and further material handling and storage.
• Inspect material preservation and segregation.
• Walkdown execution, reporting and follow up of Punch list items.
• Review of Quality dossier as per approved Index.
• Complete close out of all Inspection site activities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-29
E-post: adam.shone@airswift.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AIR Employment Services Sweden Filial
(org.nr 516410-6311) Jobbnummer
8717161