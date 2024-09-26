Service Provider Operations Developer
Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB / Logistikjobb / Älmhult Visa alla logistikjobb i Älmhult
2024-09-26
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB i Älmhult
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
At IKEA, we do things a little different. We think differently, act differently, and work differently as well. More so we like to make things, like music-playing lamps, and beds disguised as sofas, even plantballs that help us look after our planet. It's all part of our vision - to create a better everyday life for the many. This has been keeping our co-workers going for over 75 years. By 2030, we hope to help millions more to look forward to going home. Maybe you can help us?
In Category Food Logistics Services, we secure storage, handling and delivery of IKEA Food products in an integrated, automated and modern supply chain that safely reaches the many people. Always with the lowest cost, highest quality and a positive impact on people and planet.
We are now looking for a Logistics Service Provider Operations Developer to join our Category Food Logistics Services (Food) team located in Älmhult.
Job Description
We named this job Service Provider Operations Developer. Internally the role is known as SPOD. Yes, we know, we are much better at naming our products. But behind this name you will find an exciting job!
As Service Provider Operations Developer, you will be responsible for the operational performance of our cold chain logistics service providers in a certain region. You will work closely with your colleagues, responsible for the commercial, supply operations, quality and sustainability aspects, to continuously develop our food logistics capacities and service level.
You will be analyzing trade lanes and deciding on the journey of our IKEA food products from their producers to our customers. Your decisions will impact important areas such as logistics cost, our sustainability footprint, and availability of our products in the stores. You will work in an international dimension as you will have daily interaction with other SPODs in Europe, Asia Pacific, and Americas, and with various internal and external stakeholders around the world.
Qualifications
We are looking for you, a specialist in supply chain with a track record in driving operational excellence in logistics. Ideally you graduated from a university that gave you a good base to understand supply chain. Professionally, you have been exposed for ~3 years to the complexity of global supply chain operations, either in transport or logistics related roles. You are proficient in Microsoft Office and fluent in English.
As a person, you get energy from working both with facts & data, as well as with people. When you commit, you need to get things through completion. You are good at working with people and through people, and you understand the importance of relationships in business. You are self-motivated and can organize, structure, and prioritize multiple tasks. You dream high, and always strive to improve and do better.
Additional information
Please note we have a preferred candidate for this position!
If you have any questions about the position or the recruitment process please send in your questions through the Smart Recruiters system. Latest day to apply is October 6, 2024.
We look forward receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB
(org.nr 556391-1469)
Ikeagatan 1 (visa karta
)
343 36 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Supply Services Sweden AB Jobbnummer
8923225