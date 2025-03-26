Senior System Architect - Electromobility
2025-03-26
Are you passionate about cutting-edge technology and sustainable transport solutions? At Volvo Group, we are driving the transition to electromobility, developing innovative systems that redefine the future of transportation. We are looking for a skilled Senior System Architect to join our team and play a key role in designing robust and efficient electric driveline solutions. If you thrive in a dynamic environment and want to make a real impact, this is the opportunity for you!
What you will do
As a Senior System Architect, your responsibilities include specifying and breaking down requirements, collaborating with technology and system teams to define system design, balancing technical solutions, supporting verification, and contributing to technical decisions with projects and suppliers to drive continuous quality improvement.
Who are we?
Electromobility is a key development area within Volvo Group, driving environmentally friendly transport solutions for a sustainable future. We lead the transition from conventional powertrains to electromobility, ensuring stepwise implementation across segments and regions. Our team develops and manages the electromobility product portfolio for Trucks and Buses while creating opportunities across all Volvo Group business areas. As a growing organization, we are shaping the future of transport.
At Diagnostic System Design & E/E Architecture, we are responsible for diagnostic system design and E/E Architecture development for the complete Electric Driveline System.
Who are you?
To be successful in this position, you are a pragmatic team player who loves developing systems with the customer in focus. You can balance securing a robust and stable platform while pragmatically solving project challenges as they arise. Since electromobility is still an evolving technology, flexibility and adaptability to a changing environment are essential. You have broad knowledge and experience in both hardware and software domains and can see the big picture. You are confident in driving complex topics to solutions through collaboration and managing diverse perspectives. Additionally, you take ownership of your system with a strong sense of responsibility and a positive attitude.
Relevant Experience:
* More than 8 years of experience in System design/architecture within automotive systems.
* Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to a holistic view about complex systems.
* Strong knowledge from working with electronics side of the system (ECU's, wiring, grounding, sensors)
* Experience from development within Electrical Propulsion System is a merit.
* Experience in defining requirements and balancing requirements between stakeholders and technical solutions.
* Master's degree in Mechatronics, Electrical Engineering or Mechanical Engineering or similar.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
Ready for the next move?
Feel free to reach out if you have any questions about the role or the recruitment process.
Lisa Bauréus, Group Manager
Sandra Hamdi, Talent Acquisition Partner, sandra.hamdi@volvo.com
The last application date is the 12th of April.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation.
