Senior Software Engineer (full-time)
2025-03-24
At Nexus, part of French IN Groupe, we secure the new society that emerges in the ever-expanding world of digitaltransformation. By challenging ourselves to go further and do better, we're developing technology for high-demand global clients. Nexus' Smart ID solutions and IoT platforms are changing how we perceive trusted identities. Do you want to be a part of our journey?
Terje Lindberg, our Head of the Certificate Manager development team, is looking to strengthen his team with a talented Senior Software Engineer to join our Stockholm office.
If you thrive in tech and international environments this might be the right opportunity for you. Give your career a real boost by participating in the digital transformation of society while contributing to securing identities.
What we offer you
Be part of a friendly and skilled team, that enjoys working and hanging out together.
Work on our own powerful Certificate Authority solutions for people and IoT.
If you're not already are familiar with the topic of "Public Key Infrastructure" (PKI), you will be in the best possible environment to master it
Have the opportunity to collaborate and make a difference every day; we are small enough so every individual counts, and big enough for you to have work security and development opportunities.
Want to know more? Check out our value proposition: To work with us!
What you'll do at Nexus
NexusSmart ID Certificate Manageris a flexible and scalableCertificate Authority(CA)software portfoliothat is fast growingin the domainof theInternet of Things(IoT).
You will thrive on feature development and ensure that our product is easier to deploy, in the cloud, on-premises, or deliver as a service.
You will take part in architecting the cloud transition and contributing to interesting feature development activities.
You will work as agile as possible. We have daily stand-ups (remote or on-site) and do proper sprint planning and retros. We highly appreciate your opinion and ownership of driving the agenda.
We work closely with the customer, therefore, from time to time you will have direct contact with internal and external customers of the product. This can be for new feature development, cloud strategy discussions, PoCs, or PKI ceremonies. We believe in the concept "you develop it, you run it".
Some of our Tech Stack:
Application:Java,Gradle, REST,Docker, Kubernetes
Tools:GIT, Jira, Confluence, SonarQube, Azure Pipelines
Concepts: PKI, aaS, IoT
About you
You have extensive experience in developingapplications in Java and experience with cloud technologies and continuousdelivery.
You enjoy working in an open team and you firmly believe that cooperation and teamwork is the way to succeed. Continuous improvement, working closely together, and discussing is the way to learn from each other.
You have the DevOps mindset and don't have any issues sharing your ideas and inspiring people around you.
You have a strong interest in security, have some experience or you are willing to learn.
Not sure you meet 100% of the qualifications?
At Nexus, we understand that experience comes in many forms. We're dedicated to adding new perspectives to the team - so if your experience is this close to what we're looking for, please consider applying.
About your CV and the Process
You will not be asked to do a two-day assignment as a skill assessment, we do real-time tech interviews together with the team and we do not require you to apply with a resume/CV. Who has an updated resume anyway?
Transparency, security, and trust are the core of our company; therefore, the final candidate will be subjected to a background check before training.
Nexus is an equal-opportunity employer. We truly believe in being ONE Nexus. You are welcomed at Nexus for who you are, no matter where you come from or what you look like. Our technology is for everyone, and so is our workplace. So, bring us your personal experience, your perspectives, and your background to thrive, collaborate, and be forward-thinking! It's in our differences that we will find the power to keep innovating the way we secure the world. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Technology Nexus Secured Business Solutions AB
(org.nr 556258-0414), https://www.nexusgroup.com/ Arbetsplats
Nexus - Powered by IN Groupe Kontakt
Terje Lindberg terje.lindberg@nexusgroup.com Jobbnummer
9241133