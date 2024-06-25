Senior Software Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-06-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Senior Python developer with a twist of C++
We explore the next generation of personal, sustainable, and safe Volvo cars. Volvo Cars are now in the making of a completely new platform to support fully electric, self-driving and connected cars. The heart of the car will be a Core Computer to control the vast amount of innovative functionality and systems in the car. This new design will be present in all future Volvo cars. This will be an important cornerstone for the company to be competitive in the fast-paced transformation of the previous traditional car industry going all electric.
You
You are an experienced Python and C++ developer with a humble mindset, who wants to join our inclusive team. We're looking for a hands-on senior developer and you will have the opportunity to grow within the team. You enjoy great teamwork, are proactive, creative, driven, willing to share your experience and knowledge, and take responsibility. You have a quality-oriented mindset and enjoy solving problems together with your team. You can also navigate your way through ambiguous and undefined problems.
Team
Volvo is building a band new SW platform which will be used for the company 's all new fully electric and semi self-driving fleet of cars. The team is responsible for developing crucial SW emulation to support feature developers to verify their own code in an automated manner. We also develop over-arching tests on a system level to verify the quality as early as possible and not wait until the SW reaches the actual car. You will also be in close collaboration with many other teams, enabling the company to improve software quality together in a more efficient way. The team consists of many senior embedded and Python developers with a great understanding of large systems, with focus on performance, safety, and quality.
The teams are working in an agile way, with great independence, ownership and trust. We have a warm and relaxed atmosphere where you will be an important contributor to the team. The development environment will include everything from emulator as well as hardware rigs and finally the car itself. You will build the next generation of Volvo cars.
Requirements
You have a MSc or BSc in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or equivalent. You are self-going with at least 5 years of experience with Python development and ideally embedded development as well. Experience in the field of verification is a bonus.
Required experience:
* 5+ years Python development
* Experience from various projects and/or companies
Linux environment
Desired experience:
* Embedded systems, understanding of C++ or C development and debugging
* Test development, test automation and analysis
* Working with Test Frameworks such as Pytest and Robot Framework
* Deploying automated tests to Continuous Integration (CI) tool chain
Interest and application
We are curious in what you think about the future, both yours and ours. We would be happy to meet in person, to give you the possibility to learn more about your future colleagues, manager and culture at Volvo Cars. We are looking forward welcoming you to our teams and our joint future journey together. To apply, please register your profile at our career site and attach your application documents as soon as possible since recruitment is ongoing.
Please note that applications by e-mail will not be accepted due to GDPR.
As we use our own channels for recruitment, we respectfully but strictly decline to be contacted for any offer of recruitment assistance from external companies. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "72028-42627025". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Linnéa Jansson 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8769269