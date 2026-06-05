Plastic Design Engineer Eskilstuna
Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Eskilstuna
2026-06-05
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
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, Göteborg
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Plastic Design Engineer
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
At Volvo CE you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large.
With a product lifecycle mindset, you will create plastic solutions that balance design intent, technical performance, manufacturability, quality, and cost, ensuring profitability for Volvo CE while strengthening our position as the number one choice for our customers.
Your responsibilities will include the design and development of plastic parts such as dashboards, panels, trims, consoles, storage solutions, and other parts for the operator environment. You will work with concepts, packaging studies, CAD modeling, drawings, turning A surfaces into B surfaces, and supplier interfaces throughout the development process. You will also support verification activities, tolerance investigations, and continuously improve existing solutions based on customer feedback and production learnings. You will collaborate closely within our cab team and with other functions and colleagues around the world.
Your future team
We are a proud team developing cab solutions for Wheel Loaders and Articulated Haulers in Eskilstuna, Sweden. Our mission is to create the best operator environment in the industry — ensuring comfort, safety, and productivity throughout long working days. Knowing that our work helps operators stay energized both on and off the job is something that motivates us every day. We adapt to changes around us and we are proactive and forward-thinking to prepare for future technologies. We strongly believe that commitment, collaboration, continuous improvement, and having fun at work are key to our success.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together.
We believe you have experience in plastic part design, preferably within automotive, off-highway, or other mobile applications. Knowledge of manufacturing methods, material selection, and design for assembly and cost principles is highly valued. Experience in designing interior and exterior parts and surface modelling is considered a strong advantage. You are familiar with engineering tools such as CAD and PLM systems and feel comfortable working in a technical development environment.
As a person, you are structured, collaborative, and solution-oriented, with the ability to balance detailed engineering work with a broader system perspective. You are a strong communicator who enjoys working cross-functionally in an international and multicultural environment. While you bring valuable experience to the team, you are also curious, eager to learn, and motivated by continuous improvement.
You hold a B.Sc. or M.Sc. degree in Mechanical Engineering, Product Development, Plastics Engineering, or a related field and have a few years of experience within plastic design. You enjoy working collaboratively, take ownership of your deliveries, and see challenges as opportunities for continuous learning and development.
What's in it for you?
At Volvo CE, you'll be part of something bigger, shaping sustainable transport solutions together with skilled and passionate colleagues. Your work will have a real impact, contributing to operator comfort, safety, and productivity around the world.
A supportive and caring team culture where collaboration, knowledge sharing and wellbeing are prioritized
The opportunity to work with advanced product development and innovative plastic design in a global organization
A meaningful role where your designs directly impact operator comfort, safety, and productivity across the world
Strong opportunities for personal and professional growth — whether you want to deepen your technical expertise or explore new career paths across functions and globally
A workplace that encourages curiosity, new ideas and continuous learning, where improvement is part of everyday work
The chance to be part of Volvo CE's transformation journey towards more sustainable and future-oriented solutions
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? Join us and help build the world we want to live in. We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
Last application day: 9th of August.
Location: on-site in Eskilstuna.
In case you have questions contact:
Hiring Manager: Madelene Grunditz, Head of Operator Environment, madelene.grunditz@volvo.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556029-5197)
635 10 ESKILSTUNA Arbetsplats
Volvo Construction Equipment Jobbnummer
9950500