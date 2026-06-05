Electrician / Automation Technician
Lyten Ett AB / Elektrikerjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla elektrikerjobb i Skellefteå
2026-06-05
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lyten Ett AB i Skellefteå
, Stockholm
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Job Scope
High-level purpose of function
Responsible for the installation, maintenance, troubleshooting, and repair of low-voltage electrical systems and automation components supporting facility and utility equipment. Ensures reliable operation of power distribution, control systems, and automation infrastructure to maintain optimal plant performance and safety standards.
Key Responsibilities
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
Electrical Maintenance & Repair:
• Perform preventive and corrective maintenance on low-voltage electrical systems (up to 1,000V), including lighting, power distribution panels, and control circuits.
• Diagnose and repair faults in electrical wiring, motors, sensors, and actuators.
Automation Systems Support:
• Maintain and troubleshoot PLCs, HMIs, and other automation hardware for facility and utility equipment (e.g., HVAC, compressed air systems, water treatment).
• Assist in programming and configuration changes under supervision of maintenance engineers or specialists
Installation & Commissioning:
• Install new electrical and automation components according to technical drawings and safety standards.
• Support commissioning of new equipment and ensure compliance with local electrical codes.
Safety & Compliance:
• Adhere to electrical safety regulations and company standards (e.g., lockout/tagout procedures).
• Maintain accurate documentation of electrical and automation work performed.
Continuous Improvement:
• Identify opportunities to improve energy efficiency and system reliability.
• Collaborate with engineering teams on upgrades and optimisation projects.
Accountability/Authorization
• Budget responsibility: No
• Direct reports: No
• Manager work environment responsibility: No
• All employees are accountable for complying with safety regulations and actively supporting a safe workplace.
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role
Qualifications and Experience
• Vocational or technical diploma in Electrical Engineering, Automation Technology, or equivalent.
• Minimum 3–5 years' experience in low-voltage electrical systems and automation in an industrial setting (preferably manufacturing or utilities).
Specific skills
• Strong knowledge of low-voltage electrical systems, wiring standards, and troubleshooting techniques.
• Familiarity with PLCs, HMIs, and industrial communication protocols (e.g., Modbus, Profibus).
• Ability to read and interpret electrical schematics and automation diagrams.
• Competence in using electrical testing instruments (multimeter, insulation tester, etc.). Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lyten Ett AB
(org.nr 559540-1562)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Jobbnummer
9950494