Internship in Project Management Office & Product Management
Robert Bosch Aktiebolag / Foto- och filmjobb / Tranås Visa alla foto- och filmjobb i Tranås
2026-06-05
, Boxholm
, Ödeshög
, Kinda
, Mjölby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Robert Bosch Aktiebolag i Tranås
Company Description
Bosch Thermotechnology AB in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells advanced heat pumps that harness energy from nature's own resources – rock, water, and air.
In Tranås, you'll find both our production unit and our competence and development center, where we constantly strive to stay at the forefront. Here we create smart solutions that simplify everyday life, contribute to a greener future, and provide our customers with safety and comfort
We believe in technology that makes a difference – technology that is Invented for life.
Job Description
Your contribution to something big
Supporting project and product managers in strategic and operational tasks
Preparing and participating in project workshops, portfolio reviews and product strategy activities
Supporting market, competitor and customer requirement analysis for future heat pump solutions
Preparing content and participating in meetings with senior management
Presenting results and recommendations in an international environment
Driving smaller improvement initiatives and cross-functional tasks independently
Working with project, portfolio and product management tools
Improving current project management processes and product lifecycle ways of working
Duration of the internship: 6 months preferably starting in September 2025
Location: on-site in our plant in Tranås, Sweden
Qualifications
What distinguishes you
Currently studying (Bachelor or Master of Science level)
Ability to manage and set priorities in a changing environment
Ability to work independently and approach people easily
Good analytical skills
You are structured, but able to think "outside of the box"
Working tool knowledge especially in Jira, Excel and PowerPoint
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English; Swedish is an advantage
Previous experience in Project Management or agile development is beneficial
Additional Information
What we offer you
Monetary compensation is included to support you during your internship
We can offer free accommodation in Tranås
To support your well-being, we provide a wellness contribution for use on fitness, sports, or wellness services
We cover your travel costs from your residence to Tranås, making relocation easier for you
You gain valuable experience working within an international company with global connections
Welcome to Tranås – the heart of Bosch Home Comfort in Sweden
Tranås, beautifully located by the idyllic Lake Sommen and surrounded by forests and nature reserves, is home to Bosch Thermotechnology AB in Sweden. Here, more than 600 associates work in manufacturing and research & development of innovative heating solutions for a sustainable future.
At Bosch, we care about you, our business, and the environment.
We offer more than a job – we help you grow in your career and as a person. Life is about balance, and we support your goals, whether they involve new challenges, development, or time for family and hobbies.
Join a workplace that values individuality, openness, and trust, where you can be yourself and be inspired by diverse perspectives from around the globe.
Join us in Tranås and be part of shaping tomorrow's energy solutions – in a workplace where innovation meets quality of life.
Here, you'll find not just a job – but a lifestyle. #LikeABosch Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Robert Bosch Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556047-1194)
Hjälmarydsvägen (visa karta
)
573 20 TRANÅS Arbetsplats
Tranås Jobbnummer
9950498