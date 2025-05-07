Senior iOS Engineer
YOUR MISSION AT VOI
As a Senior iOS Engineer you're a part of a cross functional team with highly skilled Backend Engineers, Mobile Engineers, UX Designers and Product professionals. The team owns development and delivery of products and features built on the iOS rider app used by over a million of end users. You will be a part of our iOS chapter and take part in developing what mobile development is at Voi. Your responsibility is also to build features that engage and empower our users and drive the app experience forward. This will include:
Designing, developing and maintaining features in large cross-team iOS applications
Analysing business requirements and developing high-performance, innovative and useful mobile software solutions for iOS
Keeping up to date with the latest fast changing trends in iOS development.
Testing cutting-edge techniques and tools to level up mobile development at Voi
Ensuring high level of architecture, quality, usability and maintainability of the components and code
Participating in all aspects of product development from detailed programming to high-level system design
WHAT YOU NEED TO EMBARK
Except having an interest in staying up to date on iOS development, we believe the right person has:
3+ years of experience as a Senior Engineer developing native iOS applications built on Swift and Xcode
Ability to communicate technical ideas clearly and effectively
Experience writing well-structured, testable, reliable, efficient and easily maintainable code
Preferably worked with GPS/Map based iOS applications with complex UI's.
Experience working collaboratively with other engineers, Product Managers and Designers to build a great app and experience
WHY VOI?
Working at Voi is more than just a job; Our People Promise includes a personal Voiage where you will grow as a professional and be a part of a team and culture that builds something meaningful for society. In addition to this you'll have the opportunity to:
Join Europes #1 micromobility company
Get "skin in the game" through our employee options program and be a part of building a world class organisation
Work with inspiring, motivated and fun colleagues towards a common goal
Join the micromobility-revolution and be a part of creating sustainable cities made for living, free from noise and pollution
