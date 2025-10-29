Senior iOS Engineer
2025-10-29
YOUR MISSION AT VOI As a Senior iOS Engineer, you'll join our Monetisation team-dedicated to shaping the future of payments, pricing experiences, and innovative price products for our riders. You'll be part of a cross-functional team of highly skilled peers and together, you'll own the development and delivery of products and features built on the iOS rider app, used by over a million end users. You'll also be part of our iOS chapter, helping to define what mobile development means at Voi.
Your mission is to build features that engage and empower our users, driving the app experience forward. This will include:
Designing, developing, and maintaining features in large, cross-team iOS applications
Analysing business requirements and developing high-performance, innovative, and useful mobile software solutions for iOS
Keeping up to date with the latest fast-changing trends in iOS development
Testing cutting-edge techniques and tools to level up mobile development at Voi
Ensuring a high level of architecture, quality, usability, and maintainability of components and code
Participating in all aspects of product development, from detailed programming to high-level system design
WHAT YOU NEED TO EMBARK Beyond a passion for staying up to date on iOS development, we believe the right person has:
3+ years of experience as a Senior Engineer developing native iOS applications built on Swift and Xcode
Ability to communicate technical ideas clearly and effectively
Experience writing well-structured, testable, reliable, efficient, and easily maintainable code
Preferably worked with GPS/Map-based iOS applications with complex UIs
Experience working collaboratively with other engineers, Product Managers, and Designers to build a great app and experience
WHY VOI? Working at Voi is more than just a job; our People Promise includes a personal Voiage where you'll grow as a professional and be part of a team and culture that's building something meaningful for society. In addition, you'll have the opportunity to:
Join Europe's #1 micromobility company
Get "skin in the game" through our employee options program and help build a world-class organisation
Work with inspiring, motivated, and fun colleagues towards a common goal
Join the micromobility revolution and help create sustainable cities made for living free from noise and pollution Ersättning
