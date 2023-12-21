Senior Embedded Developer to Aros
2023-12-21
Aros electronics is seeking a Senior Embedded Developer to design and develop embedded software for our products. We develop embedded systems for industrial and vehicle applications, often including real-time motor control. We develop mainly in C.
Some of our projects involve Autosar and this role is intended for our new Autosar lead. You will be Aros' "Autosar expert" and will be working strategically regarding Autosar in our products. You will also be responsible for integrating Autosar stacks with our real-time codebase, writing complex device drivers as well as configuring the product.
Key responsibilities:
• Design and develop software for our products.
• Integrate Autosar with Aros real-time platform.
• Configure Autosar in customer project.
• Take lead in Aros' Autosar strategy.
• Keeping an eye on the news from the Autosar community.
• Provide education and help coworkers with Autosar related matters.
• Manage requirements in collaboration with clients.
• Conduct coding, testing, and bug investigation.
Who are you?
We seek you that have a passion for technology, embedded development, and have a strong drive to develop high-quality products. To fit in this role, you are no stranger to working with software development close to the hardware.
Qualifications for this role:
• Master of Science or similar in a relevant area (e.g., computer science, electronics, or mechatronics).
• A strong knowledge of Autosar Classic development and integrating Autosar Classic into existing platforms.
• A strong knowledge of embedded real-time computer systems (RTOS or bare metal).
• A strong knowledge of low-level software development in C (drivers, boot, protocol stacks, etc.)
• An understanding of electronics and ability to read electronic circuit schematics.
• Fluent in English, both written and verbal. Swedish proficiency is preferred.
At Aros you will be offered a varied work with a lot of freedom where you will be a crucial part of Aros' product development. You will have colleagues with a wide range of technical specialties such as software, hardware, control theory and motor design. Further you will have the possibility to work with products all the way from prototype to a finished product.
You application
In this recruitment process Aros Electronics collaborates with Mpya Sci & Tech. For questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Talent Advisor Felicia Löw on 073-148 98 87 or felicia.low@mpyascitech.com
We work with ongoing selection so don 't hesitate to apply via www.mpyascitech.com.
Curious about Aros Electronics and want to know more about the position? Welcome to contact us!
About Aros
Aros electronics provides solutions for motors and drives. We develop and produce totally integrated electronic solutions for customer unique industrial and vehicle applications.
Our experienced design team consists not only of highly competent technology experts within motor design, motor control, power electronics, embedded systems and mechatronics, but also multi-diciplinary skilled application engineers that will follow the projects from concept stage to beyond start of production.
Starting from a toolbox of solutions with field proven performance, our team will work on your application with the possibility to focus on innovative and competitive solutions since most basic development is already at hand! Aros Electronics is part of the Vandewiele Group.! Read more at www.aros.se Ersättning
