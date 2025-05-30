Senior Designer
2025-05-30
Want to be part of transforming road freight - for good? Einride is showing the world a new way to move, based on the latest digital, electric and autonomous technologies. Through freight capacity as a service, we enable businesses around the world to accelerate towards their sustainability goals.
Founded in 2016, Einride became the first company in the world to deploy a cab-less autonomous electric vehicle on a public road (Sweden, 2019). In 2022, we were the first to successfully operate such a vehicle on a US public road. Today our award-winning technology has been launched across 8 countries (and counting). Our clients are some of the world's biggest shippers, including Fortune 500 companies.
As a Senior Designer, you will join the Einride Design department and become an integral part of the creative team. In this role, you will be instrumental in maintaining a high standard of craft and execution across a broad range of visual communication and design projects - including web design, brand development, product design, and marketing campaigns for both Einride and its external clients.
You will:
be a part of the Creative Design team at Einride Design, reporting to the Design Lead. The team includes creatives, designers, film, and motion - and works in close collaboration with our team of industrial and product designers.
be responsible for driving projects from ideation to final delivery. Planning, prioritizing and executing visual design activities autonomously in projects that represent the broad scope of work within our creative department.
deliver with quality and creative excellence.
play a big role in shaping the Einride brand and be responsible for designing and orchestrating all visual elements created.
have the opportunity to work with everything from visual design, motion, web, visual identity, brand, marketing campaigns, company communication materials and presentations.
help ensure the team balances spirit and rationality, brand and product, and functional clarity and emotional impact.
execute top quality design work in line with company standards.
manage the quality of design throughout all phases of a project.
collaborate with the product team and translate wireframes concepts into final design and make sure that it is in line with the creative vision.
We expect you to:
have a design education and relevant job experience in a design agency or as part of an in-house brand/creative team. (Working in-house with product driven brands is a plus).
be able to present confidently and engagingly, using effective storytelling.
be able to expand on a set idea or direction or come up with a visual direction yourself.
be confident in working across a wide range of brand touchpoints from social assets, web pages and presentation material.
be able to contribute to scalable design language systems (such as for typography, color schemes, layouts).
be proficient working with Adobe CC, Figma, Keynote, Google Slides.
thrive in a fast-paced environment whilst developing meaningful ideas that deliver real impact to our internal and external customers, to society, and to the planet.
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm.
Please note that as part of our standard recruitment process, we conduct a background control on the final candidate for this role.
At Einride, we are innovators, building solutions the world has never seen before - but urgently needs. That's why we take action, and it's why we are always eager to be challenged. We know that our best innovations come from having a diverse mix of people, including those of different experiences, career paths, and walks of life. By coming together and sharing our perspectives openly - by disagreeing, discussing, and committing - we deliver greater impact. Så ansöker du
