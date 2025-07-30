Senior Data Engineer
We're looking for a skilled and forward-thinking Data Architect / Senior Data Engineer to take a leading role in the development of a next-generation analytics platform. This is an opportunity to shape how data is structured, connected, and leveraged for insights in a complex, interdependent environment. You'll be instrumental in guiding decisions on modern data technologies and designing robust migration strategies that unlock powerful analytical capabilities.
What You'll Be Doing
Analyze the current data infrastructure and define an effective migration roadmap to support evolving analytics needs.
Lead the evaluation and selection of modern database technologies, with particular emphasis on graph-oriented solutions such as Neo4j, Amazon Neptune, or ArangoDB.
Design expressive data models that accurately reflect relationships, events, and interactions across entities.
Build and maintain ETL/ELT pipelines for efficient transformation and ingestion of data from multiple sources.
Tune performance for complex queries and relationship traversals to ensure responsive analytics at scale.
Integrate new database components seamlessly into existing workflows, ensuring compatibility and performance.
Develop proof-of-concept implementations to validate new approaches and demonstrate business value.
What You Bring
Minimum of 5 years' experience in data architecture or data engineering roles with hands-on responsibility in production systems.
Deep understanding of data modeling techniques and query optimization strategies across different database paradigms.
Proven experience in database migrations, especially between relational, document-based, and graph-oriented systems.
Solid background in distributed data processing, preferably using Apache Spark or similar frameworks.
Familiarity with document databases such as MongoDB and working with flexible data formats like JSON.
Practical knowledge of large-scale analytics environments and data infrastructure best practices.
Bonus Skills
Experience with graph databases and related query languages (e.g., Cypher, Gremlin).
Understanding of event-driven architectures and their role in batch or real-time processing.
Exposure to data visualization platforms such as Grafana, Kibana, or similar tools.
Ability to design and support hybrid data architectures involving multiple database technologies.
Strong analytical mindset with a clear understanding of KPI tracking and metrics-driven decision-making.
Excellent communication skills with the ability to translate complex technical ideas into clear narratives for both technical and non-technical audiences.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
