Senior CMF Designer
Randstad AB / Formgivarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla formgivarjobb i Göteborg
2024-05-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
We are looking for a new colleague to join our team in a new automotive assignment as a CMF Designer. As a consultant with us at Randstad Digital, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Digital, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities. Please apply at www.randstad.se,
no later than 2024-06-19. If you have questions, please contact emma.johansson@randstad.se
. For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Responsibilities
Produce creative and detailed design solutions fulfilling complex technical criteria working in close collaboration with other design disciplines.
Develop sustainable CMF concepts, which are translated into physical solutions and prototypes in cooperation with CMF Specialists and our in-house trim shop.
Strong focus on building patterns, both 2D and 3D for various application areas.
Conduct benchmark and research, having a fact-based approach.
Create Colour, Material, Finish definition documents and safeguard CMF releases linked to design gateways and property plans.
Prepare physical and digital presentations. Be able to present and attend in design reviews.
Attend in project and engineering meetings, representing CMF for your assigned project.
Work closely and interact with both internal as well external stakeholders.
Liaise with R&D, Project and Marketing teams in China.
Part of CMF community doing non project assignments, creative contributions to work shops and CMF strategies.
Qualifications
Min. bachelor's degree within Industrial Design, Transportation Design or Fine Arts.
At least 5 years' experience from industrial or transportation design. Work related to sustainability and research an advantage.
Deep knowledge in design process and methodology as well CMF development process.
Strong communicator with good presentation skills, both verbally and visually.
Skilled in Adobe Creative Suite and VRED with ability to visualize and communicate ideas effectively in 2D and 3D. Other software like Substance, Blender, Unreal, Rhino, Grasshopper is also valuable.
Fluent in English. Knowledge in Mandarin is a big advantage.
Personal attributes
You are unafraid and highly flexible, knowing that changes are inevitable.
You take your own initiatives and don't sit around waiting for instructions.
You thrive in an environment where the tempo is high and sometimes unpredictable.
You have a "can-do-attitude" and an entrepreneurial mindset.
You are structured, methodical, and analytical with good planning skills.
And you are a strong communicator, visually oriented with good verbal skills.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Not specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
8706085