Senior C++ developer
2023-01-23
Job Description
Required qualifications / skills:
M.Sc in Software Engineering or similar relevant experience.
At least 5 years of embedded software development experience using C++.
Experience with QNX.
Good English skill (written and spoken)
Meritorious:
Android Automotive Experience.
Experience with HyperVisor technologies and tools.
Experience with software performance measurement tools.
PyTest experience.
Experience in fault tracing on system level.
Experience working with power mode functions.
Driver's license (B-level)
Job Responsibilities
The developer will work as part of a cross functional agile team which would take ownership of creating and maintaining core system features that are performance and stability critical. The developer will be expected to work mainly in the QNX layer, performing orchestration and creating supporting functions for further development in the full stack of Android (from C++ to HMI levels).
The team would be responsible for the overall performance of the system and therefore will be working closely with the CI team to measure performance, stability and reliability KPI's of the entire system and will work in a strictly supporting role to help other teams maintain a passable KPI level. The team members are expected to perform manual tests in the vehicles and create automated tests where appropriate.
Main responsibilities will be:
Feature development and maintenance of the same in the entire Android Stack.
Performance and stability analysis in the Android stack for the infotainment system.
Lead Android integration events and support teams by assigning CTS/VTS/ATS to relevant teams.
First point of contact to and from Google and other suppliers for Platform related issues.
Overall team responsibilities:
The System team will primarily focus on Platform related feature development such as device configuration, mode switching etc.
The team receives KPI (or defines KPIs together with tech leads) that they analyze and create test cases for to produce data and scorecard about how well the system fulfills the system KPIs, e.g. non-functional test cases for system performance, system robustness, and system stability.
System capacity forecast for RAM, storage, CPU (touchpoint with HW team)
System optimization together with the internal Tier1 platform supplier.
The team develops test cases that secures that the system works after integrations event from internal Tier1 platform supplier (KPI acceptance).
Android or QNX bring-up orchestration.
The team is responsible for defining the build configurations.
Ownership of logging functionality.
Department/Project Description
Our customer is a well known European OEM.
GlobalLogic is building a team consisting of 6 engineers who will work together with customer appointed tech leads, scrum master and PO. The team members will work within a cross functional agile team and focus on development and integration of android software on a Android Automotive OS-based Infotainment Platform, analyzing performance issues and performing fault tracing of the in-vehicle software and supporting systems. Så ansöker du
