Senior Azure Developer
W.IT.G Consulting AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2023-07-10
Work tasks:
As a Software Engineer you are responsible for the entire software life cycle - design, development, test, release and maintenance to translates business needs into working software. Regardless of area, tools or languages, a software engineer builds and configures solutions that are easy to maintain and change, enabling a constant delivery pace to be kept indefinitely.
This is achieved through continuous attention to technical excellence and good design, with extensive use of automation.
The Software Engineer believes in a non-hierarchical culture of collaboration, transparency, safety, and trust.
We believe that you are focused on value creation, growth and serving customers with full ownership and accountability. Delivering exceptional customer and business results.
Technical Competences
Mandatory requirements, both competence and tools:
• Plan, develop, test, deploy and monitors Azure cloud-based solution in a DevOps model
• Writes high-quality code for Azure Services with microservice based architecture using Logic App and Function App
• Building repeatable deployment solution using ARM Templates.
• Perform functional and exploratory testing and test case writing and test automation
• Test Azure cloud native functionality
• Perform API and Database testing
• Transforms business requirements into technical specifications
• Estimates technical requirements and breaks down work to user stories and tasks
• Collaborates with other software engineer roles and Product Owners for proof of concept, or to test solutions
Personal Competences
• We have an Agile WoW and organization is new, so a flexible mindset is important. We are on a journey and all questions cannot be answered about wow etc.
• Honest and transparent communication when in agreement and not in agreement.
• Enjoy being a part of a team and work together with external partners.
• Enjoying working outside of your base competence to support the mission of the team.
• Be flexible and very open minded.
• A person that is problem oriented not matter what challenges you meet.
Required cloud certification: Yes at least AZ-900 but AZ-204 would be ideal
Location
