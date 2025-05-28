Resident Engineer
Company Description
At Bosch, we shape the future by inventing high-quality technologies and services that spark enthusiasm and enrich people's lives. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid: we grow together, we enjoy our work, and we inspire each other. Join in and feel the difference.
Job Description
In this role you 'll become an important link between Volvo Group and Bosch. You will be a part of our global customer team and you will be involved in interesting projects with state-of-the-art products within e.g. Vehicle- and Powertrain Electronics, E-mobility and/or Services.
As Resident Engineer you will be Volvo's first point of contact to Bosch in the project and act as a link between Bosch's global engineering team and Volvo Group team on-site. Your role is very independent while you have access to an incredible amount of expertise in the company. In the role, you will work broadly within HW and SW-systems, mechatronics and troubleshooting and handle different questions and demands from the customer. You will mainly be stationed at Volvo but also have the possibility to work at our local Bosch office in Gothenburg.
Responsible for on-site customer support of application within the project
Coordinate and support interface integration towards Volvo systems
Support testing and verification at Volvo with focus on engineering issues
Support Project Manager in aligning task/responsibility split with the customer
Develop interface contacts with engineering departments at customer
Present new developments to customer within function responsibilities
Qualifications
To succeed in this role, we see that you have a Master's degree within relevant engineering field and experience in automotive electronics engineering, preferably within Commercial Vehicles sector. You have a good understanding of embedded systems and experience of working with HW- and SW development toolchains. As a person, you are structured, communicative and solution oriented. You are comfortable interacting with people in different technical areas and we are looking for someone who is driven by building a network internally as well as externally and can work across boundaries in a global organization. We expect you to speak and write English fluently. Swedish is preferable.
Additional Information
Here you will have the opportunity to work with market-leading products at the cutting edge of technology. At Bosch, you become part of a company driven by innovation, sustainability and a spirit of the future. You will have good opportunities to grow and develop both your business acumen and your knowledge.
Diversity is our strength! At Bosch we look at diversity in gender, generation, nationalities and culture as our advantage. We believe mixed teams to be more successful because they utilize the potential offered by different perspectives and solution strategies. We therefore promote mixed teams at all levels and draw on the entire talent pool.
Welcome with your application, including CV and cover letter.
