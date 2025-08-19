Real Estate Specialist Nordics
2025-08-19
Om rollen
At Rituals, we're expanding rapidly across the Nordic region - opening new stores, relocating existing ones, and refining our retail presence. To support this journey, we're looking for a proactive and detail-oriented Real Estate Specialist to join our Nordic team.
Are you passionate about lease management, data analysis, and supporting efficient store operations? Do you enjoy working both strategically and hands-on? Then this could be your next opportunity.
Your Role
As Real Estate Specialist, you'll manage key real estate processes across Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland. You'll handle lease administration, financial tracking, and reporting, while also coordinating store openings and relocations. With nearly 200 stores across the region, your structured approach will be essential to ensuring smooth operations.
You'll work closely with our Real Estate Managers and external partners such as landlords and consultants.
Key Responsibilities
Manage lease agreements, renewals, and archiving
Track critical dates and assist in lease evaluations and negotiations
Maintain and validate real estate and financial data
Produce standardised, periodic reports to support decision-making
Coordinate store openings, relocations, and related logistics
Serve as contact point for internal and external real estate matters
Support with scheduling, documentation, and team coordination
Kravspecifikation
You are analytical, organised, and thrive in a fast-paced environment. Your ability to manage details and processes makes you a valuable team player.
You bring:
1-2 years' experience in real estate, retail, or similar roles
A degree in business, real estate, or a related field
Experience interpreting lease agreements
Strong skills in Excel and reporting
Fluency in Swedish and English (other Nordic languages are a plus)
A proactive mindset and strong coordination skills
Ytterligare information
Why Join Us?
At Rituals, you'll be part of a collaborative, people-first culture where you're encouraged to bring your authentic self to work. Grow your career within a global brand focused on well-being and purpose.
This role is based at our Nordic Head Office in central Stockholm and offers the chance to make a real impact as part of our Real Estate team of 5.
Ready to Apply?
Submit your application via our recruitment system. We review applications continuously.
