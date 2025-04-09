R&D Engineer in Polymer Materials
NKT HV Cables AB / Kemistjobb / Västerås Visa alla kemistjobb i Västerås
2025-04-09
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NKT HV Cables AB i Västerås
, Stockholm
, Falun
, Alingsås
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an innovative and curious R&D Engineer within Polymer Materials and Technology. You would participate in a wide range of development projects and route cause analyses related to polymer properties and processing. Become a part of our team and contribute to these rewarding and exciting initiatives.
NKT, a world-leading supplier of cables for the energy sector, is investing to reach further success in innovation and R&D. The atmosphere at Technology Consulting is one of collaboration, encouraging exploration and knowledge sharing. Facilities include advanced laboratories where you will collaborate with colleagues who are specialists in their fields.
Your role includes managing internal R&D initiatives and providing external consulting with complete accountability
Within the Chemistry & Materials department, you will engage in various R&D projects and consulting tasks focused on power cables and polymer materials, which will differ in their scope and duration. In this role you will work in a team of experts from different areas to solve challenging cross-disciplinary technical questions in development of the next generation of cables to connect a greener world. Throughout your workday, you will have the opportunity to operate within a flexible work enviroment and modern laboratories focused on polymer characterization and processing, which contains a diverse assortment of sophisticated analytical instruments and processing setups to facilitate R&D efforts and technical studies.
Key responsibilities:
• Participation in R&D projects within cable insulation materials and cable technology
• To handle small and large scale work tasks related to polymer materials
• Support with innovation for new projects and way of working
• Conducting experimental work and analysis of polymers relevant to the projects
• Contributing in external consulting assignments, from discussions with customers and planning to implementation and reporting
• Upkeeping of relevant lab instruments
• Possibly project management with financial and technical follow-up
• Secure high quality and efficiency in all deliveries
Innovate, develop and grow
We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work. We are committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds and with different stand points can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best.
Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!
Sounds interesting? Then we would like to speak to you. Even if you do not tick all the boxes - If you are motivated, have potential, and want to contribute to our success, even if you do not meet all the requirements, we encourage you to apply.
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than 13th April 2025.
Be aware that personality tests might be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you may contact Recruiting Manager Amir Karim, amir.karim@nkt.com
. In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to the HR Business Partner, Anna Lundell, at: anna.lundell@nkt.com
.
Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union representatives
Sveriges ingenjörer - Zohreh Keshavarz, zohreh.keshavarz@nkt.com
.
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow!
Welcome with your application!
#LI-NKT
R&D Engineer within polymer material properties and characterization
We welcome applicants who possess a genuine interest and relevant experience in experimental research involving polymer materials. The candidate we seek will showcase solid communication abilities and an adventurous spirit that enjoys exploring solutions to difficult problems. Your networking abilities and emphasis on customer service set you apart in your field.
Apart from this, you do also have:
• Master's degree in polymer materials and technology
• Knowledge of physical properties, processing and characterization of polymer materials and compounds
• Experience in a research lab focused on polymer characterization techniques
• A forward-thinking mentality that values new techniques and enriching experiences
• Possessing skills in managing projects and a keen understanding of organizational dynamics is highly beneficial
• Capable of collaborating effectively with others while also thriving in solo tasks
• Proficiency in building professional connections
• Proficient in both spoken and written English, with additional Swedish language skills being a valued asset
• Authorization to work in Sweden Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "6381-43303129". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290) Arbetsplats
NKT A/S Kontakt
Anna Lundell +46 702796861 Jobbnummer
9276011