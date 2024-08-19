R&D Engineer - Transformer Large Core
A R&D engineer in the field of core technology leads activities to improve core mechanical and magnetic performance, core manufacturing methods while challenging the old routines to further developing a new better suited concept for future and current transformers. The role will work in close cooperation with experts in different transformer technology field as well as with transformer design and manufacturing specialists.
Working in R&D will give you the possibilities to use your creativity to solve a wide spectrum of challenges. You will have exciting and varied work in front of you where you will get a broad network internally and externally. Work with both the local factory and the global organization within Transformers and have career development opportunities as a Specialist or as a Project Manager.
Your responsibilities
Creating conceptual designs of Transformer core to meet specified requirements (functional, technical, quality, etc...)
Ability to create detailed design and 3D modeling as well as running mechanical verifications using simulation tools;
Running Design for Excellence practices (DFA, DFM, FMEA, etc...)
Preparing reports and related documents in accordance with internal and external requirements;
Technical standards: Ensure that core-related processes and calculation methods are state of the art. Work with programmers to implement and test new methods in the design software.
Technical support: Support the design, manufacturing, quality and supply chain organizations with technical expertise to ensure that technical requirements are fulfilled.
Technical leadership and knowledge sharing: Coach and provide support and technical advice to colleagues on core-related topics. Maintain a network of engineering professionals to share best practices across different disciplines and locations.
Your background
Master's or Bachelor's degree combined with work-life experience in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent;
3+ Years of experience in Design & Engineering
Domain expertise in Power transformers is a plus.
Fundamental knowledge of using different materials and manufacturing methods
Understanding of electrical, magnetic and thermal phenomena.
Advanced knowledge of 3D CAD software Creo/ProE.
Fluent command of English, both written and spoken;
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis until 2nd of September, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Karolina Czechowski, karolina.czechowski@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjorer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52, Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47, Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043 . All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
