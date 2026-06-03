Test Engineer for SW, Electronics & HW
Incluso AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-03
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We are looking for an intermediate English speaking Test Engineer for SW, Electronics & HW (Automotive) for a global automotive company in Gothenburg.
Start is in June 2026, 17-months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Deliverables and responsibilities
• Participate in the process of test system flow by defining test activities, equipment, asset under test and DUT (Device Under Test) preparedness together with requirement owner and suppliers.
• Component-/Domain- and Complete verification in Rig, Boxcar, HIL and on Vehicle. Test methods & test case development in Carweaver and vTestStudio
• Test case writing, planning and coordination of test activities.
• Create Fault reports and participate in the investigation and solution jointly with function or system owners. Review and communicate with suppliers' test reports and results.
• Independently fault trace and take logs and measurement on the component and actuators and signals.
• Experience from automation of scripts and push to CI
• Ensure the work is delivered as per specified acceptance criteria and definition
Experience and background
• Swedish B-driver's license a must.
• Experience from Automotive company
• Experience within automated verification of system design and software.
• Experiences of following tools preferred: Carweaver, Canalyzer/Canoe, Inca, DSA, Car config edit, Team Center (to release test reports)
• Experience in Test automation tools e.g., VT system and V-Test Studio
• Knowledge and understanding how to read electrical schematics, use of instruments as voltmeters and oscilloscopes.
• Master/Bachelor of Science within electronics, mechatronics or similar.
Personal qualities
• Positive mindset
• Able to manage ambiguity
• Strong self-drive
• Communicative and forward leaning.
• Passion for new technologies, software and hardware test and creating great user experiences.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is in in June 2026, 17 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7848350-2034955". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta
)
411 06 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9946711