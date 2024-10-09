Python Django Backend Developer
Toborrow AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-10-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Toborrow AB i Stockholm
The Role
We are looking for an awesome in-house Backend developer who will be contributing to the growth of Toborrow and help our team to achieve new ambitious goals!
We are looking for someone that feels comfortable in solving problems with code. And who gets excited about tackling challenges. We are open to all levels of experience for this position - junior to senior.
Our journey just started and you will have the opportunity to impact our future as a fast-growing tech company. You will be a part of driving the change in how people perceive banking and financial services for the better. Together we build a platform that is easy-to-use and scalable services.
For us the most important is who you are, your potential and your drive.
What we offer you
You will work with skilled, friendly, and creative people. We encourage you to make your ideas happen and you will have the possibility to work with several Fintech projects. We have a cool office in Stockholm city centre, and we have a lot of fun in the process building this company. Of course, we have flexible working hours as well.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to
Take part in process of building/changing architecture of new backend project
Maintain and update this project
Support backend part of existing project
Designing, creating and implementing APIs
Writing unit tests and integration tests
Communicate with frontend developers regarding requirements for endpoints
Take part in Sprint Plannings
Take part in Deployment processes
Implementation of security measures and routines
Suggest appropriate tools best suited to the business requirements
Contribute to internal documentation on architecture and features of the Backend project
Techniques
Python, Django, Postgresql, Git, Nginx, REST API, Design Patterns
We believe that you
Have experience working with Python and Django
Have an academic background
Can convey ideas and opinions in a clear way
You have a true passion for tech and interest in financial products
Extra awesome but not required
Finance work experience
For more information or questions please contact us at asker@toborrow.com
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-08
E-post: staff@toborrow.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Toborrow AB
(org.nr 556942-6736)
Adolf Fredriks Kyrkogata 8 (visa karta
)
111 37 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8945894