Project Manager
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2025-06-02
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The Opportunity
At Hitachi Energy, our success is driven by the dedication and competence of our people. We believe in leaders who focus on developing and empowering their teams while upholding our core values.
As a vital member of our diverse and fast-paced project management team, you'll be joining us at an exciting time of growth. With the demand for our solutions booming, we're expanding to help our clients achieve their environmental goals. You'll report directly to the Global Manager of HVDC Control & Protection Project Management.
We're looking for multiple Project Managers to lead projects within HVDC Control & Protection. This role offers a variety of interesting tasks and interfaces, providing fantastic opportunities for learning and development on projects around the world.
Our team culture is flexible, transparent, and cooperative. Join us and be part of a team that values collaboration and innovation!
How you'll make an impact
Be a positive role model by living Hitachi Energy's Leadership Pillars
Deliver Control & Protection systems for HVDC installations
Manage project controls, including budget, scope, time, and quality
Oversee daily activities of a multidisciplinary project engineering team
Interface with internal and external stakeholders
Report progress and challenges to the HVDC Control & Protection management team
Your background
Passion for people and technology; strong decision-making skills
Engaged, ambitious, self-driven and proactive team player
Proven experience in energy sector, preferably HVDC technology
Meticulous in meeting customer needs and improving quality
Understands deadlines and budget constraints; responsible decision-maker
Comfortable in customer meetings and facilitating technical negotiations
Adaptable to global environment
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Solomon Premkumar, Solomon.premkumar@hitachienergy.com
, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Eva Schölin, eva.scholin@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Hvdc Jobbnummer
9369646