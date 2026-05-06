Project Manager
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Ludvika
2026-05-06
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
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, Solna
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The opportunity
We are seeking a highly motivated and experienced Project Manager to oversee and deliver complex projects within Hitachi Energy Sweden AB. This role involves end-to-end project lifecycle management, ensuring projects are completed on time, within budget, and to the highest quality standards, while fostering strong client relationships.
Take the opportunity to become our next Project Manager at HV Components Surge Arresters in Ludvika. As a Project Manager for our delivery projects to customers, you play a key role in our organization, with daily opportunities to collaborate with both local and global teams.
In our project management team, you quickly take on significant responsibility and are entrusted with broad authority. We are a smaller organization, and although on paper we are a product supplier, parts of our deliveries are more akin to plant or installation projects. As a Project Manager, you therefore have a very important role in leading, driving, and delivering on what has been agreed with the customer.
"As a Project Manager, you play a crucial role in ensuring successful delivery to our customers," says Helena Eriksson, Order/Project Manager, HV Components Surge Arresters.
How you'll make an impact
Lead and deliver multiple projects simultaneously from initiation to closure, including scope definition, planning, execution, monitoring, and control.
Develop and maintain detailed project plans covering schedules, resources, risk management, and communication.
Manage project budgets and financial performance, ensuring targets are met and providing regular reporting to stakeholders.
Identify, assess, and mitigate project risks and issues, implementing contingency plans when required.
Coordinate and communicate effectively with internal teams, clients, external stakeholders, and subcontractors to ensure project success and client satisfaction.
Report project progress and outcomes to senior management and clients, ensure compliance with company policies and industry regulations, and contribute to continuous improvement while supporting junior team members.
Your Background
Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Business Administration, or Project Management.
Minimum 5 years of project management experience, preferably within the energy, industrial, or technology sectors, including responsibility for large budgets (e.g. >5 MSEK).
Solid understanding of project management methodologies (PMP or similar certifications are a plus).
Strong leadership, communication, and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to handle multiple priorities under pressure.
Fluent in English (written and spoken); Swedish is a strong advantage, along with strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Unionen: Michael Fosselius, +46 107-38 46 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Carina Riström, carina.ristrom@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9893759